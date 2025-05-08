Eskom recalls transmission company CEO

The National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA) has announced that Segomoco Scheppers, its interim CEO, will conclude his secondment and return to Eskom Holdings.

Scheppers was seconded to lead the transition and operationalise the NTCSA business in July 2024 due to his extensive experience in Eskom’s transmission division, having joined the power utility in 1993.

Eskom said he served at the NTCSA while the executive search process to appoint a permanent CEO for the subsidiary was underway.

Scheppers was shortlisted for the permanent role, but the NTCSA said its board has not yet identified the candidate to lead the business into its next phase.

“The NTCSA and Eskom Holdings Boards are committed to expediting the executive search and securing the appointment of a CEO who will navigate the complexities of operating in a competitive energy market,” the company said.

Eskom said a formal announcement will be made in due course regarding the appointment of an interim CEO of NTCSA to maintain the continued execution of the strategy.

The strategy includes implementing an accelerated Transmission Development Plan, ongoing operational unbundling activities as required by legislation, and establishing a fair, competitive electricity market.

“We owe Segomoco a huge debt of thanks for the skills he brought to bear to take the transmission business to a point of separation and creating the NTCSA as a wholly owned subsidiary of Eskom Holdings,” said NTCSA board chair Priscillah Mabelane.

“The NTCSA serves as an important catalyst in the country’s evolving energy supply industry and ending the vertical integration business model for the benefit of consumers.”

Mabelane said that Scheppers played a critical role in delivering the NTCSA that is designed to provide the benefits of the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act (ERAA).

“His work paves the way for the necessary reforms in South Africa’s electricity sector, including the establishment of a competitive electricity market that will contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s energy security and inclusive economic development,” said Mabelane.