Cheapest Eskom electricity in South Africa

South African households pay 83.4% more for electricity than big businesses, while small businesses are charged even higher tariffs, according to data from GlobalPetrolPrices.com.

The website regularly analyses and compares energy prices in roughly 150 countries using information from official sources, including Eskom and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa.

As of December 2024, it found that the average price of a kWh of residential electricity in South Africa was about R3.71.

Local residential electricity prices were 17.25% higher than the world’s average tariff and 49.83% more than the average price in Africa.

Business electricity prices were substantially cheaper at R1.80 per kWh and also better than in most countries.

The rate is about 35% lower than the world’s average business rate and 11% cheaper than Africa’s. However, not all businesses are getting equal treatment.

GlobalPetrolPrices.com found that small businesses in South Africa on the Eskom Business Rate tariff are paying around 119.91% more for electricity than big companies, which typically use Megaflex.

Some of the biggest firms enjoy even lower electricity tariffs through negotiated price agreements (NPAs).

The South African government has maintained that these deals are vital to protecting jobs and exports, but critics, including Open Secrets and energy expert Chris Yelland, are sceptical.

NPAs between Eskom and large power users have been approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) with little transparency to the general public.

Open Secrets recently obtained the full unredacted NPA with Eskom’s biggest single customer — the South32 Hillside Aluminium Smelter — through a PAIA request.

Eskom initially refused to share the details of the deal, despite the Supreme Court of Appeal previously forcing it to release the details of the previous 10-year NPA with the smelter’s owner in 2013.

In the first deal, it was revealed that South32’s forerunner, BHP Billiton, was only paying 15% of the regular residential tariff for the smelter’s electricity.

This difference had an enormous impact on Eskom’s revenues, as the smelter accounts for over 5% of the utility’s annual electricity consumption.

The deal reportedly sees Eskom selling electricity to companies like South32 at a loss, which it has to make up through the tariffs charged to other customers.

R92 billion in lost revenue

Hillside Smelter in Richards Bay

The latest NPA gives South32 a roughly 50% discount over the standard Megaflex tariff paid by mines and large industry, which already get substantial discounts over residential and small business tariffs.

Meridian Economics’ conservative estimate shows that the discount costs Eskom around R10 billion in revenue. That could fully subsidise the electricity costs of nearly 700,000 households.

Over the entire 10 years of the agreement, Meridian Economics has estimated the loss will grow to R92 billion.

Eskom has argued that the discount is justified because Hillside can reduce substantial demand on the grid at short notice, contributing to grid stability.

However, Meridian Economics has pointed out that the demand-side management function could be replicated at a much lower cost using 2,410MWh of batteries with a peak output of 1,205MW.

This system would cost R3 billion a year at current battery procurement prices, saving R7 billion over using Hillside for demand-side management.

Another concerning issue is that Eskom relied on information from South32 itself to determine the value of the smelter’s contribution to the economy and jobs, and did not perform its own analysis.

In addition, Nersa approved the deal based on a potential R70-billion economic impact of the smelter shutting down due to higher tariffs, while ignoring the potential positive upside.

Yelland believes the electricity used at Hillside could be reallocated to many smaller businesses, resulting in “broader and more resilient” economic benefits.

Despite mounting criticism about the ethical and economic grounds for NPAs, the government wants to extend the deals to ferrochrome and alloy smelters.

In recent years, Eskom has repeatedly claimed its retail tariff calculations are being adjusted to be more cost-reflective and reduce cross-subsidisation to ensure all customers are paying their fair share.

Yelland argues that cross-subsidisation can be legitimate — but only when clearly justified and scrutinised, like any public subsidy.

He called on Eskom, Nersa, and the electricity minister to explain why energy-intensive smelters deserve these deals and why other large customers and ordinary consumers should foot the bills for losses.