Code green for load-shedding in South Africa

Eskom appears to be mostly out of the woods regarding the threat of load-shedding this winter and for the coming year, with its 52-week outlook being mostly green from now until 13 July 2026.

The power utility had been trending close to or above its 15,000MW winter unplanned outage threshold, requiring 21 days of up to stage 2 load-shedding.

However, its hourly unplanned capacity loss factor (UCLF) chart shows that the trend has changed, with unplanned outages mostly trending below the 15,000MW threshold since 1 July 2025.

The National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA) publishes weekly generation adequacy reports, which include a 52-week outlook based on certain predictions.

Its 52-week outlook for the period from 7 July 2025 to 13 July 2025 shows that Eskom expects to have adequate generation capacity to meet demands and reserves for most of the year ahead.

The outlook is split into a planned risk and a likely risk scenario, with the latter assuming slightly higher unplanned outages.

The planned risk level assumes unplanned outages of 15,200MW, while the likely risk scenario ups the unplanned outage assumption to 17,200MW.

Eskom and the NTCSA use a colour-coding system to indicate their generation expectations for each week in the outlook. This is as follows:

Green — adequate generation capacity to meet demand and reserves.

— adequate generation capacity to meet demand and reserves. Yellow — <1,000MW short to meet demand and reserves.

— <1,000MW short to meet demand and reserves. Orange — 1,00MW–2,000MW short to meet demand and reserves.

— 1,00MW–2,000MW short to meet demand and reserves. Red — >2,001MW short to meet demand and reserves.

While not exact a shortage of 1,000MW translates to roughly one stage of load-shedding. Under its planned risk level, Eskom doesn’t anticipate implementing any power cuts in the coming year.

It should be noted that the outlook has a yellow block under planned risk level for the week starting 7 July 2025. However, this week has passed, and Eskom has not implemented any load-shedding.

The remainder of the 52-week outlook is completely green. While the likely risk scenario includes some yellow and orange weeks, it is also primarily green for the year ahead.

In the likely risk scenario, Eskom anticipates being less than 1,000MW short of meeting demand and reserves for the coming three weeks.

It also predicts that generation will be short of meeting demand and reserves during the three weeks from 25 August 2025 to 15 September 2025.

Other than that, the likely risk scenario is primarily green until 20 April 2026, around the start of the 2026 winter period of peak demand.

The state-owned power utility anticipates being <1,000MW short of meeting demand and reserves from 20 April to 25 May 2026, after which it expects to be between 1,001MW and 2,000MW short.

Unplanned outages improving

In its winter outlook for 2025, Eskom said no load-shedding would be required if unplanned capacity losses remained below 13,000MW.

In its worst-case scenario, the power utility anticipated 21 days of up to stage 2 load-shedding if unplanned losses exceeded 15,000MW.

However, several times, Eskom’s UCLF exceeded the 15,000MW threshold, with no load-shedding being implemented.

Impower energy expert Matthew Cruise highlighted that Eskom’s UCLF had already exceeded the threshold on 12 May 2025, just a week after the utility presented its outlook.

This was confirmed by Eskom’s hourly UCLF and other capacity loss factor (OCLF) chart, which showed that combined losses reach 15,680MW.

“We’re currently at 15,680MW in terms of unplanned outages. So we’ve gone way past the 15,000MW that they said would lead to stage 2 load-shedding this winter,” said Cruise.

Eskom acknowledged that its unplanned losses had exceeded the threshold in a power alert issued on 27 May 2025. It said the UCLF had reached 15,137MW on that Friday afternoon.

Despite this and the icy weather conditions experienced in some parts of the country, the power utility was able to prevent load-shedding.

Its unplanned losses appear to have improved in July 2025, with Eskom’s hourly UCLF and OCLF chart for the past 14 days showing that unplanned losses have primarily trended below 15,000MW since 1 July.

However, unplanned losses briefly exceeded the threshold in the early hours of 9 July. Apart from that, UCLF has trended relatively far below the threshold, dropping as low as 12,000MW.

