Existential threat to the South African electrical grid

Municipal debt owed to Eskom has grown at around R3 billion per quarter over the past year, with cumulative debt at just under R100 billion.

According to Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Eskom’s ability to collect revenue for its services continues to decline.

“Cumulative municipal debt is now standing at just under R100 billion, having grown at around R3 billion a quarter over the past year,” he said.

Presenting his Budget Vote debate speech on 11 July 2025, the minister explained that the Distribution Agency Agreement (DAA) is being implemented to improve the entire industry’s sustainability.

“The DAA entails assisting municipalities with their reticulation and distribution of electricity businesses, revenue collection, and retail services,” said Ramokgopa.

“The DAAs have the dual potential to support municipalities to provide sustainable local services whilst also contributing to the sustainability of Eskom, through enhanced revenue collection.”

The minister highlighted several benefits realised by municipalities where these agreements have already been implemented, including:

Municipal payment levels have increased to 30% from 10% through meter audits and replacements

Municipalities are getting assistance in resolving payment disputes with their customers

Municipalities settling their current accounts with Eskom in full

Improved turnaround times for restorations and fault responses

Skills training and development across all electricity distribution areas, resulting in improved financial and technical sustainability

In late June 2025, Ramokgopa said municipalities had made little progress in reducing the amounts they owed Eskom, describing the utility’s inability to collect revenue as an “existential problem”.

The minister warned that the ongoing issues will result in the total collapse of the South African electricity complex if left unaddressed.

“They are spending money they must collect from the bulk consumer, and where they are reticulating. They are finding it difficult to collect, so they’re unable to reinvest back into their asset base,” he said.

“It’s going to result in, if not managed, the total collapse of the electricity complex in the country.”

Eskom’s debt relief programme is failing

The National Treasury introduced a debt relief programme in 2023 to address the issue of municipalities failing to pay for bulk electricity purchases from Eskom. However, the problem has worsened since.

The programme allowed municipalities to write off a portion of their debt if they committed to strict conditions to ensure sustainability and accountability.

Municipalities had to apply to join the debt relief programme, and the specific conditions set by the National Treasury included the following:

Municipalities must stay on track with their current account payments.

Municipalities must roll out smart meters to improve the efficiency of their electricity distribution networks.

Municipalities must remove illegal connections from their networks.

The debt relief programme, launched in March 2023, didn’t start well. In August 2023, Ramokgopa revealed that just 11 of 28 municipalities had honoured their commitments.

In addition to his warning of a total electricity complex collapse, Ramokgopa previously warned that the growth trend of municipal debt in South Africa would raise the figure to R3.1 trillion by 2050.

His warning came in July 2024 when municipal debt had reached R78 billion, which the minister said made it difficult for Eskom to invest in its infrastructure.

As a result, it is forced to apply for higher annual electricity price increases, which take a toll on paying electricity consumers in the country.

In Eskom’s latest arrears debt application, the power utility applied for arrears debt amounts of R8.9 billion, R9.9 billion, and R10.8 billion in 2025/26, 2026/27, and 2027/28, respectively.

It had hoped to recoup some of its arrears debt from municipal and non-municipal customers through electricity tariff increases.

However, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa disallowed Eskom’s debt arrears application, so paying customers won’t be burdened by Eskom’s failure to collect revenue.