Eskom milking South Africans dry

Although Eskom’s electricity sales have plunged over the last decade, its revenues have more than doubled due to exorbitant tariff hikes.

According to Eskom’s latest annual report, the company sold 183.3 terawatt-hours (TWh) of energy in its 2024 financial year.

That was down 15.8% from the 217.9TWh in electricity sales in 2014. While that decline may not sound bad over a 10-year timeline, it should be viewed in the context of increasing local electricity demand.

While Eskom’s sales have dropped substantially, its revenue from electricity sales has surged by 115% — from R136.8 billion in 2014 to R294.1 billion.

The reason for this is obvious — Eskom has bumped electricity tariffs by about 166% over the last decade.

The average VAT-exclusive price of a kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity, which households will know more as an electricity “unit,” was roughly R0.71 in 2014. In 2024, it was R1.88.

Another 12.74% average increase followed in 2025, taking the price to R2.12 before VAT. However, many households are seeing far greater increases due to the implementation of Eskom’s retail tariff plan.

Eskom has maintained that its tariff hikes reflect increases in electricity supply costs. However, this argument is a fallacy for monopolies like Eskom.

The power utility has no real competition to ensure it manages its operations efficiently to keep costs down. One clear example is Eskom’s bloated workforce compared to other power utilities.

The World Bank has estimated that Eskom only requires 14,244 employees to serve its customer base. At one point in the past decade, it employed 50,000 people.

The number had come down to roughly 40,000 by 2024, but it is still far greater than that of other countries. Eskom’s cost per employee also surged from R38,000 in 1990 to R913,000 in 2024 — a 976% increase.

When adjusted for inflation over those three decades, the cost per employee is still 322% greater than in 1994.

The table below compares Eskom’s electricity sales and electricity revenues from 2014 to 2024.

Electricity sales Electricity revenue 2014 217.9TWh R136.8 billion 2015 216.3TWh R146.9 billion 2016 214.5TWh R163.4 billion 2017 214.1TWh R175.1 billion 2018 212.2TWh R175.0 billion 2019 208.3TWh R177.0 billion 2020 205.6TWh R197.3 billion 2021 191.9TWh R202.6 billion 2022 198.3TWh R244.5 billion 2023 188.4TWh R257.8 billion 2024 183.3TWh R294.1 billion Total change -16% +115%

The end of Eskom’s monopoly

Eskom has yet to release its 2025 financial year results. However, its weekly system status outlooks suggest it again recorded a decline in electricity sales.

At the end of 2024, Eskom’s residual energy demand was down 2.89%, despite the lowest levels of load-shedding since 2019.

Load-shedding undoubtedly greatly contributed to Eskom’s declining sales, both in terms of reduced power availability and in driving customers to self-generation.

Eskom’s monopoly has put it in the privileged position of continuing to increase tariffs without much consequence for its business.

However, its stranglehold on the market is expected to loosen significantly in the coming years as competition enters South Africa’s electricity industry.

Nedbank’s 2025 Energy Prospects report highlights that Eskom’s unbundling into three separate entities will end its monopoly.

Nedbank said removing a single buyer model dominated by Eskom will allow independent power producers to sell power directly to multiple private offtakers and traders at market-driven rates.

Changes are already happening, with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa registering 10,500MW of private power capacity since 2018, about a fifth of Eskom’s current 53,000MW capacity.

This excludes rooftop solar power installations that are not required to register directly with the regulator.

Eskom has estimated that the capacity of these “behind-the-meter” installations had reached nearly 6,800 megawatts (MW) by June 2025.

A National Transmission Company of South Africa survey also found that the installed capacity of the whole renewable energy pipeline in South Africa had reached over 172,000MW in 2024.

The vast majority of this capacity is expected to come from private generation, while Eskom will be shutting down its biggest power suppliers — coal power stations — over the next decade.

South African businesses are expected to further wean themselves off Eskom with their own generation, driven by reduced renewable energy costs, higher Eskom tariffs, and environmental impact incentives.