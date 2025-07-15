Bad news about Koeberg nuclear power station

Eskom says the planned maintenance of Unit 1 at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in Cape Town has been delayed until the end of August 2025.

Koeberg Unit 1 is currently offline for the second phase of its long-term operation maintenance programme and was scheduled to return to service by July 2025.

“This revised timeline underscores Eskom’s commitment to conducting thorough inspections and maintaining the highest quality standards,” the power utility said.

Eskom said the delay would ensure the ongoing safe and reliable performance of South Africa’s only nuclear power station.

“During scheduled detailed eddy current inspections, defects were identified on four tubes among several thousand tubes inspected, across two of the newly installed generators,” Eskom explained.

Eddy current inspections are a nondestructive testing method for detecting cracks, corrosion, or wear in the metal tubes of steam generators.

“Eskom immediately carried out an advanced automated process to address the four tube defects, supported by specialised international teams working alongside local experts,” it said.

“These critical repairs have now been successfully completed to uphold the highest safety and quality standards.”

Crucially, Eskom said the major maintenance activities, which included the legally required 10-year Integrated Leak Rate Test (ILRT), have already been concluded.

An ILRT is where the reactor building was pressurised over 72 hours, and its leak rate and structural integrity were monitored.

Eskom said the ILRT confirmed the robustness and leak-tightness of Unit 1’s containment structure, further reinforcing its safety in line with international standards.

“Our top priority is always the safety of our employees, the public and the environment,” said Eskom Group Executive for Generation, Bheki Nxumalo.

“Carrying out these additional inspections and repairs to world-class standards, we are investing in the long-term reliability of Koeberg and South Africa’s energy future.”

Nxumalo said the maintenance underway on Unit 1 will help deliver decades of affordable, low-carbon baseload power.

“This demonstrates how nuclear energy can support both economic growth and environmental sustainability,” Nxumalo said.

“Through our commitment to high-quality maintenance and the expertise of the Koeberg team demonstrating exceptional skills, we are ensuring nuclear power remains a vital part of the country’s energy mix.”

No added risk of load-shedding, assures Eskom

Eskom assured that the revised return date for Koeberg Unit 1 will not increase the risk of load-shedding.

“The Winter Outlook released on 5 May 2025, which covers the period until 31 August 2025, remains valid. Importantly, the planned return of 2,500MW this winter does not rely on Unit 1,” said Eskom.

“The outlook shows that load-shedding will not be required if unplanned outages remain below 13,000MW. Even if outages rise to 15,000MW, load-shedding would be limited to a maximum of 21 days over the 153-day winter period, capped at Stage 2.”

No load-shedding has been implemented since 15 May 2025, and only 26 hours of load-shedding have been recorded for the financial year-to-date since 1 April.

Once all maintenance work is complete, Unit 1’s reactor core will be refuelled, tested, and synchronised to the national grid.

“To protect supply, planned outages at Koeberg are carefully staggered every 16 to 18 months so that both units are never offline at the same time,” Eskom explained.

“Together, Koeberg Units 1 and 2 provide around 1,860MW — approximately 5% of the country’s electricity needs.”

Eskom said that Unit 2 remains fully operational, generating up to 946MW, with a year-to-date Energy Availability Factor (EAF) of 99.38% as of the end of June 2025.

The national power system remains stable, with a month-to-date energy availability factor of 62%.