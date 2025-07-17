The award-winning farm in a small town that is kissing Eskom goodbye

Solarise Africa has commissioned a 1.08MWp ground-mounted solar system at Genade Boerdery-Zuurgat Farm near Hopetown in the Northern Cape.

Over the 15-year contract, the solar system is projected to deliver estimated savings of R82.2 million and avoid approximately 24,171 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

This, while ensuring long-term energy security for Genade Boerdery’s irrigation and production operations.

The system features 1,976 ground-mounted 550W Longi solar modules and eight Huawei inverters, forming a grid-tied setup designed for reliability and efficiency.

The project is one of the region’s largest single-site agricultural solar systems and supports critical energy loads through an environmentally friendly setup.

“This project underscores Solarise Africa and Broad Sky’s unique ability to provide tailored Energy-as-a-Service solutions that meet the specific needs of farming operations,” Solarise Africa said.

According to the company, the Genade Boerdery project demonstrates the significant role renewable energy can play in food security, rural economic resilience, and carbon reduction.

Solarise said it used the Section 12B tax incentive for the project, which it describes as a high-impact, incentivised solution that supports large-scale agricultural sustainability.

The Section 12B tax incentive provides a 100% deduction for assets that a taxpayer uses to generate electricity from photovoltaic, wind, hydropower, and biomass.

Genade Boerdery is a leading large-scale farming operation in the region, with a legacy dating back to 1983. It has flourished under Oom Vickie and his sons Gerhard, Hannes, and Vickie Junior.

Some of Genade Boerdery’s accolades include GrainSA Grain Producer of the Year and Top Lucerne Producer.

“This project represents the very best of what can be achieved when visionary farmers and innovative energy partners come together,” said Solarise Africa co-founder and COO, Sakkie van Wijk.

“It’s a landmark initiative, not only because it’s our first 12B product, but because Genade Boerdery exemplifies the kind of leadership and stewardship we need in the agricultural sector.”

Cor Wessels, co-owner of Broad Sky, which led the origination and construction of the solar installation, said the company was proud to partner with Solarise Africa and large-scale farming operations.

“We are able to deliver a tailored solution that supports the principles of precision farming, leveraging advanced technology and data-driven systems to enhance productivity and operational efficiency,” he said.

Below are photos of Solarise Africa and Broad Sky’s 1.08MWp Genade Boerdery solar installation during and after construction.

Construction

Completion

High prices pushing South Africans to drop Eskom

Eskom is fighting to achieve financial sustainability and ensure that the country is load-shedding-free. However, it faces an uphill battle and only has itself to blame.

The high levels of load-shedding in 2022 and 2023 resulted in many businesses and wealthy households installing rooftop solar systems to reduce their reliance on the state-owned power utility.

As a result, Eskom’s paying customer base declined and continues to do so, forcing the power utility to apply for higher electricity tariff increases yearly, which also drives paying customers away.

The power utility’s latest annual results revealed that electricity sales had declined by 3% year-on-year, and its sales have declined for the past decade.

Eskom’s electricity sales reached 219,979GWh in 2015/16 and had declined to 183,311GWh in 2023/24, representing a drop of nearly 37,000GWh.

Even businesses in small South African towns have invested in rooftop solar systems to protect themselves from Eskom’s high prices, power disruptions, and load-shedding.

One such example is the Spar Supermarket in Ladybrand, a small town in the Free State near the Limpopo border.

The store recently installed a solar power system with 506kW peak capacity, and it says the investment is helping it achieve significant electricity savings.

“The reason I did the solar installation was to stabilise electricity consumption, which is one of the most significant expenses in my books,” said Ladybrand Spar owner Julian De Freitas.

De Freitas took ownership of the Ladybrand Spar and Tops stores in early 2023 and says he always planned to install a solar project.

However, the project was forced to move forward due to the financial pressure from high electricity prices, the rise in which outweighed food inflation.

The solar installation is a 350kW AC system, with 672kWh of battery backup thanks to its 84 8kWh Sigenergy batteries.

It also comprises 14 25kWh Sigenergy inverters, each of which is connected to six batteries. The modules are then connected in parallel to the 600kW gateway.

The gateway has three circuit breakers: one for the grid, one for the on-site generator, and another for backup loads and is connected to solar panels on the roof that provide a peak output of 506kW.