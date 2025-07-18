R40-billion electricity price pain coming for South Africa

Over the years, South Africa’s energy regulator made mistakes in its revenue and tariff determinations for Eskom, which could cost consumers R40 billion or more.

Moneyweb reports that South African consumers will have to pay at least R40 billion more to Eskom following a settlement between it and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

Moreover, this figure could increase as Eskom has launched a new challenge regarding the regulator’s latest revenue and tariff determinations for the current and the next two financial years.

Eskom’s latest court application follows a series of challenges against Nersa decisions, almost all of which were ruled in favour of the state-owned power utility.

The two parties reportedly settled several applications in May 2025. However, this wasn’t widely communicated at the time.

The settlement — a court order — relates to clawbacks from the financial years 2014/15 to 2020/21, for which Eskom disputed the amount Nersa decided it was entitled to recover each year.

The order entitles Eskom to recover R40 billion more from consumers for under-recovery due to Nersa’s mistakes. However, it specifies that Nersa will determine the timing for Eskom’s recovery.

The state-owned power utility has now launched a new challenge against the regulator, alleging that Nersa’s latest revenue and tariff determination is also flawed.

Eskom has requested a 36.15% tariff increase in 2025/26, 11.81% in 2026/27, and 9.1% in 2027/28, but Nersa only approved an average increase of 12.74% in 2025/26, which took effect on 1 April 2025.

Nersa’s approved increases for the 2026/27 and 2027/28 financial years were also substantially lower than what Eskom had requested at 5.36% and 6.19%, respectively.

After the energy regulator published the reasons for its tariff and revenue determinations in early June 2025, Eskom applied to have the decision reviewed and set aside.

Eskom’s challenge specifically seeks to have the decision reviewed regarding the regulator’s handling of the Regulatory Asset Base.

Nersa is expected to discuss the new challenge in a special meeting of its electricity subcommittee set to take place on Wednesday, 16 July 2025.

MyBroadband asked the parties for comment on the matter. Eskom said it is aware of Nersa’s meeting scheduled for 16 July 2025.

“The matter will be addressed through Nersa’s internal governance processes,” it told MyBroadband. Nersa hadn’t answered our questions by publication.

Existential crisis

Eskom is facing an existential crisis in South Africa. Dwindling electricity sales are forcing the utility to apply for higher price increases each year.

This, combined with the intense load-shedding in 2022 and 2023, has pushed many of the utility’s paying customers, or those who can afford solar power systems, to reduce their reliance on Eskom.

Eskom’s latest annual results show that its electricity sales decreased by 3% year over year, and they have declined consistently over the past decade.

Eskom’s electricity sales reached 219,979GWh in 2015/16 and had declined to 183,311GWh in 2023/24, representing a drop of nearly 37,000GWh.

The trend of declining electricity sales is expected to continue as more South African businesses and households reduce their reliance on the grid.

Moreover, Eskom’s requirement for direct customers with rooftop solar to install additional equipment and obtain expensive new approvals effectively incentivises South Africans to go off-grid.

According to EE Business Intelligence managing director and energy expert Chris Yelland, the requirements give consumers nothing in return, encouraging them to ditch Eskom.

Many of the country’s wealthier households and businesses have invested in rooftop solar systems to keep them online during power interruptions and load-shedding.

“Let’s say that paid R150,000 and now Eskom says to them: you need to pay another R30,000,” said Yelland.

He explained that customers are left with the choice of spending the R30,000 to obtain the approvals and extra equipment, or using the money to upgrade their system to go entirely off-grid.

R30,000 could be spent on increasing battery storage or installing a generator to provide power during periods of low solar generation.

The power utility risks encouraging wealthy, paying customers to go off-grid, further reducing the customer base from which it can generate revenue.

Yelland warned that this could negatively impact South Africa’s poorer electricity consumers, adding that he thinks Eskom could be making a big mistake.

“I think it’s vitally important that South Africa keeps richer people on the grid to subsidise the poor who have to stay on the grid,” he said.