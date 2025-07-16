Warning for these solar power users in South Africa

South African homes that want to save money with solar power but are hesitant due to high installation fees should be aware that so-called “plug-and-play” balcony solar systems still require registration.

In addition, using one of these systems in a house without a bidirectional meter could result in self-generated energy being detected as consumed energy, increasing your electricity bill.

Several companies have developed “plug-and-play” solar and backup power systems that bypass the need for complex installations.

These systems can be plugged directly into a socket in your home instead of connecting them through the distribution board. A microinverter manages power flow between the panels and the socket.

In short, they offer the versatility of a simple, unintegrated solution like a power station or power trolley with the convenience of an integrated solar system that can power a home.

These systems have become particularly popular in Germany, where they are referred to as balkonkraftwerk or “balcony solar” systems.

Germany’s government has approved these plug-and-play systems, allowing households to connect up to 800W of solar power directly to their home electrical circuit without additional equipment.

In the first half of 2024, the country’s households installed 200MW of balcony solar, equivalent to the capacity of two large solar power plants in South Africa.

Unlike in South Africa, where backup power was the most important benefit of alternative energy, the primary motivation for installing these systems was cost savings.

This is expected to become much more important locally in the coming years, as the gap between the effective cost of solar power and Eskom’s grid power widens.

Well-known companies with plug-and-play solar panels and microinverters include Bluetti and Ecoflow. In South Africa, Bluetti sells two combo systems with a microinverter built into a battery pack.

These can supply a home with up to 5,400W of power continuously using both a battery and power from solar. The maximum potential solar power input is 1,200MW.

Ecoflow sells various configurations of its PowerStream balcony solar system, including with or without backup battery storage.

The company says the average household can save R3,218 per year with 1,555kWh of solar power from its system.

EcoFlow Powerstream balcony solar system

However, just because the average homeowner could install a balcony solar system on their own does not mean the system does not require registration with their electricity utility.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything recently installed one of Ecoflow’s systems at a house in the U.S. state of Utah, whose government recently approved up to 1,200MW plug-and-play solar power.

He pointed out that a key requirement is that the house must have a bidirectional meter to measure power coming into and going out of the home’s grid connection.

This is because balcony solar systems can feed power back to the grid.

Eskom and some municipalities consider any system that can do this to be “grid-tied,” regardless of whether they are configured to feed back power.

Not having a bidirectional meter with a plug-and-play solar power system may also cause issues with billing, as any generated electricity may actually cause your meter to run faster.

Bidirectional meters are not generally available in South Africa and are typically only offered by Eskom or municipalities for those who register their systems in small-scale embedded generation programmes.

With Eskom’s interpretation of the laws, it seems that even plug-and-play balcony solar systems that are heavily deregulated overseas must be registered in South Africa.

The good news is that some plug-and-play systems, including the Ecoflow PowerStream MicroInverter, include critical SSEG approval features like anti-islanding.

This automatically turns off solar generation when the grid goes down, an important safety feature that Eskom deems essential for protecting its crews working on infrastructure during outages.

According to Ecoflow, the PowerStream system has certification for NRS 097-2-1 2017 Edition 2.1, which should simplify the Eskom approval process.

Considering the simplicity of the system layouts, it may be possible that approval for a balcony solar system is faster and cheaper.