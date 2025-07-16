New R11.6-billion solar power plant could be the last of its kind in South Africa

The 100MW Redstone facility, which recently reached full commercial operation in South Africa, could be the last concentrated solar power (CSP) plant to be built in the country.

Once touted as the solution to solar power’s biggest problem — unavailability when the sun is not shining — excitement around CSP has died down in recent years.

CSPs use heat energy from the sun to warm a thermal battery, typically consisting of molten salt. Using a heat transfer, the plant boils water to create steam, which turns a turbine to produce electricity.

The Redstone plant has a 1,200MWh thermal battery capable of supporting up to 12 hours of 100MW backup power even when the sun is not shining.

It is the sixth CSP to be built in South Africa under the government’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Programme (REIPPP).

However, no more CSP plants are in the pipeline for procurement in South Africa’s latest Integrated Resource Plan, primarily because the technology is not as cost-effective as photovoltaic (PV) solar.

Energy expert Chris Yelland has told MyBroadband that the Redstone project proceeding despite suffering extensive delays was an anomaly, and there were serious questions about why it wasn’t cancelled.

Yelland said it was strange that the Independent Power Producers’ office constantly granted extensions for projects that failed to meet financial close on time.

Strictly speaking, such failures should result in a bid bond being cancelled with a penalty to compensate losing bidders who effectively took up spare grid capacity for no reason.

The project was originally announced as a preferred bidder in South Africa’s Bid Window 3.5 in 2015, but the signing of its power purchase agreement (PPA) was delayed until 2018.

While that was due to Eskom’s premature assumption that it had a generation oversupply, the project still took another six years to complete after the signing of the PPA.

The plant was based on technology from SolarReserve, initially the leader of the bid-winning consortium that also included the Arabian Company for Water and Power Development (Acwa Power).

While Redstone’s remaining shareholders have not provided details on the cause of the delays, SolarReserve went bankrupt after its first plant shut down in 2020.

The Crescent Dunes facility in Nevada was the first full-scale CSP in the US, but it only operated for five years. It was plagued by technical issues from its early years, including a hot salt tank leak.

Acwa Power took over the project in 2021 and presumably needed to source more funding to complete it. The plant was synchronised with the grid in 2024, 10 years after it was first proposed.

Why CSPs are losing to PV plants

While it may now be fully operating, Yelland explained that CSPs had three issues compared to PV solar — complexity, cost, and co-located storage, making them unsuitable for future builds.

A CSP’s heat-directing mirrors must be carefully calibrated to ensure the sun’s heat is reflected optimally at all times of the day.

This is a highly sophisticated process when considering the sun is never in exactly the same spot on two occasions in the same year.

Photovoltaic plants are far simpler to operate, with panels installed at the ideal angle for capturing as much solar light as possible throughout the year. They also require far fewer staff to operate.

The one advantage CSPs have over PV plants — integrated energy storage — can also be a weakness, especially in South Africa.

The thermal battery must be co-located at the plant. To ensure the plant provides as much power as possible, the facility must be built in an area with optimal sunshine hours.

A desert or semi-desert is ideal, but the South African provinces with this type of environment — the Northern, Western, and Eastern Cape — have run out of transmission grid capacity.

In contrast, large-scale lithium-ion batteries can be distributed at various points in the network between the generator and the customer.

These can then store excess energy in low-demand periods and dispatch it when necessary, including at night.

In addition to unlocking transmission grid constraints, Yelland said this decoupling supported grid ancillary services like voltage support and frequency control, and helped overloaded transformers.

Plummeting battery prices

Scatec’s Kenhardt PV facility with 225MW output and 1,140MWh of lithium-ion battery storage

Lithium-ion battery prices have also plummeted in recent years, which means that sites combining PV and battery are beginning to make more financial sense.

Redstone sells power to the grid at R1.223 per kWh under a 20-year PPA. While the cost was considered competitive at the time of bidding, it is no longer as alluring.

The average price of PV power among successful bidders in the most recent REIPPP bid window was R0.47. However, that excludes energy storage.

The nearest comparable PV and battery project with similar capacity as Redstone is Scatec’s Kenhardt project, which has a peak output of 225MW and 1,140MWh of energy storage.

It supplies power to Eskom at R1.885 per kWh. However, that amount was based on a bid that ran until 2021.

According to BloombergNEF, average global lithium-ion battery prices declined from $150 in that year to $92 per kWh in 2024, a 39% decline.

Over the same period, PV module prices have declined from roughly $280 to $111 per kW of capacity.

In addition, Kenhardt was completed just three and half years after it was granted preferential bidder status — compared to the six years it took to build Redstone.

Yelland said that solar PV, lithium-ion battery storage, and wind power was the only real game in town when it came to renewable energies.