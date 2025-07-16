Eskom’s diesel burning lie

Eskom has already overspent on diesel for the winter period, spending roughly R460 million more than it had budgeted for the period from 1 April to 31 August 2025.

This was revealed in the power utility’s latest weekly power system update, in which it said its diesel spend had reached R5.26 billion for the year-to-date.

For reference, the utility’s financial years run from 1 April to 31 March, and 1 April is coincidentally also the start of Eskom’s winter period of peak demand.

“Year-to-date, Eskom spent R5.26 billion on fuel for the open-cycle gas turbine (OCGT) fleet, generating 892.42GWh. This is higher than the 485.39GWh generated during the same period last year,” it said.

“Although diesel usage is within budget, it is expected to decline as more units return to service, increasing available generation capacity.”

However, this isn’t the whole truth. Eskom’s claim that the diesel spend is within budget refers to its annual budget for the period from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026.

While this is true, the power utility presented a “worst-case scenario” for load-shedding and diesel spend during its winter outlook briefing for 2025.

The outlook was only presented on 5 May 2025. However, Eskom’s winter period of peak demand runs from 1 April to 31 August 2025.

In its worst-case scenario, where unplanned outages exceed 15,000MW, the power utility anticipated implementing 21 days of up to Stage 2 load-shedding and burning R4.8 billion worth of diesel in OCGTs.

Therefore, the R5.26 billion it has spent on fuel for OCGTs for the year-to-date represents a diesel spend of roughly R460 million over its winter budget.

Since the start of the winter period, Eskom’s unplanned capacity losses have trended above the 15,000MW worst-case scenario threshold several times.

However, it hasn’t implemented load-shedding as expected, likely because it burnt diesel in OCGTs to make up the deficit.

Hefty price hikes to recover diesel debt

While the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved an average electricity tariff increase of 12.74% for the 2025/26 financial year, Eskom had applied for a far higher, 36.15% hike.

In September 2024, Impower energy expert Matthew Cruise said that part of the reason behind Eskom’s lofty application was to recover its excessive diesel spend in the years before.

The power utility burns diesel in its OCGTs to meet peak energy demand when its generation capacity is insufficient. In recent years, it was forced to burn copious amounts of diesel to mitigate load-shedding.

Cruise explained that Eskom’s earlier tariff applications didn’t truly reflect the utility’s cost of supplying electricity, which it addressed in its application last year.

“They’ve cited a range of reasons why the current cost of electricity is not reflective of their costs,” He said.

“One of the factors is that they’ve been spending a lot on diesel. R15 billion has been spent on diesel over the last financial year.”

Cruise added that Eskom wanted to recoup the funds it spent on diesel during the energy crisis, which it didn’t account for in previous submissions to Nersa.

“There was very high diesel use during the energy crisis, which incurred debt and needs to be addressed,” he said.

Cruise noted that the cost of coal, Eskom’s primary fuel for generation, is also increasing, making its generation operations more expensive.

The Regulatory Clearing Account (RCA) typically includes Eskom’s diesel spend costs. However, they were excluded from the 2022/23 RCA.

The RCA is an account in South Africa’s current electricity tariff methodology containing a balance between the actuals for Eskom’s full financial year and what Nersa allowed for that year.

However, the cost the utility incurred to procure emergency diesel when it was regularly implementing stage 6 load-shedding is likely accounted for elsewhere in its revenue application.