Leadership shake-up at Eskom

Eskom and its subsidiary responsible for managing transmission, the National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA), is seeing a slew of leadership changes in the coming month.

Effective 1 August 2025, Monde Bala, an Eskom Group executive for distribution, will replace Segomoco Scheppers as interim CEO at the NTSCA.

“Mr Bala is a seasoned executive with solid experience in the power sector, and the NTCSA board is looking forward to working with him and the team as we drive our strategic deliverables,” said Eskom.

“This leadership appointment ensures that we maintain and accelerate the execution of our strategy that will attract investment in the transmission grid.”

Bala has served as Eskom Group executive for distribution since 2019 and has held various other senior leadership roles during his 27-year career at the power utility.

On that same date, Agnes Mlambo will take on Bala’s role in the power utility’s distribution business, bringing with her over 17 years of experience within Eskom.

The power utility said it was singularly focused on ensuring it has the executive execution skills and capacity to lead Eskom’s employees.

“Ms Mlambo’s appointment with her many years of experience in Eskom will significantly benefit the distribution business,” said Eskom CEO Dan Marokane.

The changes came after the power utility announced that the NTCSA’s interim CEO, Scheppers, would conclude his secondment and return to Eskom Holdings.

Scheppers was seconded to lead the transition and operationalise the transmission business in July 2024. He was assigned the role due to his extensive experience in the transmission division.

Scheppers has been with the power utility since 1993, and Eskom said he served at the NTCSA while the executive search process to appoint a permanent CEO was underway.

While he was shortlisted for the permanent role, the NTCSA said its board had yet to identify the candidate who would lead the business into its next phase.

Competent leadership is essential

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity and Energy

In a recent interview, electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa explained that competent leadership was to thank for the recent improvements at the state-owned power utility.

“I think competent leadership is important. At the level of the board, we have Dr Mteto, and a competent board made up of men and women with exceptional credentials,” the minister said.

“They understand the issue of governance and how you steer an organisation the size of Eskom into calmer waters, especially when it comes out of a period of turbulence.”

Ramokgopa took a swipe at former CEO André de Ruyter, suggesting that he did not have the expertise to run a utility like Eskom and that his appointment taught the utility what not to do regarding leadership.

“It’s not to cast aspersions. I’m just saying there are lessons to be learned and unlearned from that experience,” he said, initially not naming the individual to which he referred.

When pressed about the predecessor “who had no clue”, the minister confirmed he was referring to De Ruyter.

“It goes without saying that Mr Marokane’s immediate predecessor was Mr De Ruyter,” he said.

Ramokgopa admitted that the former CEO wasn’t given an easy task, facing a prolonged learning curve while trying to manage an energy crisis. However, he indicated that the CEO should have done better.

“Of course, I’m not about to suggest that an organisation of that size can be dragged or pulled out of a difficult situation by one individual, but the leader sets the tone,” he said.

“At a technical level, the buck stops with one person, the CEO.”

He explained that a leader must first understand how an organisation works and the requirements for pre-planned outages when faced with a crisis.

“The point I’m making is I can’t go tomorrow and perform heart surgery. I’m just a civil engineer,” said Ramokgopa, adding that De Ruyter didn’t have the luxury of learning how the machine works.