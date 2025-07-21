“Unlimited” clean energy that could beat wind power

Geothermal energy could become the world’s second-largest renewable energy source in the next two decades.

Geothermal energy refers to heat from the Earth’s core that naturally flows to the surface through magma at a conduction rate of about 44.2 terawatts (million megawatts) annually.

Like many other types of power stations, geothermal stations use heat to boil a working fluid, generate steam, and turn a turbine connected to a power generator.

One of the major benefits of geothermal power compared to solar and wind is that it is continuous. A station can operate at its maximum capacity 24/7, whereas solar and wind power fluctuates greatly.

Despite this, geothermal energy contributes a minimal portion of the world’s electricity supply, at around 16,873MW by the end of 2024. That is around half of Eskom’s functional power production capacity.

The main challenge to broader expansion is that geothermal power stations must ideally be built in areas where the Earth’s crust is thin for the most cost-effective generation.

That is typically along tectonic plate boundaries, where hot springs bring heat from magma conduits to the surface, such as the volcanically active Ring of Fire.

EE Business Intelligence managing director Chris Yelland believes geothermal energy will likely become mainstream technology due to deep-drilling developments.

In recent feedback to MyBroadband, the energy expert explained that geothermal energy was “virtually unlimited.”

The process removes some heat from the Earth’s interior, which is essential to the planet’s ability to sustain life.

However, the overall impact is negligible, even at the great scale that some researchers believe the technology could one day operate.

According to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), the technology could meet up to 15% of global electricity demand by 2050.

“This would mean the cost-effective deployment of as much as 800GW of geothermal power capacity worldwide,” the IEA said.

At that capacity, geothermal technology would produce almost 6,000 terawatt-hours (TWh) per year, equivalent to the current electricity demand of the United States and India combined.

The chart below compares the IEA’s estimates of the potential power of the main types of renewable energy.

Technical potential of renewable energy technology for electricity generation

IEA (2024), Technical potential of selected renewable energy technologies for electricity generation, IEA, Paris https://www.iea.org/data-and-statistics/charts/technical-potential-of-selected-renewable-energy-technologies-for-electricity-generation, Licence: CC BY 4.0

Costs will have to drop

A geothermal power station in Iceland.

The IEA said geothermal holds particular promise in markets with rapidly rising electricity demand as it can complement output from other low-emissions technologies while bolstering energy security.

However, successfully developing capacity in areas where heat is much deeper down will require the cost of building the stations to come down.

“Costs for next-generation geothermal are relatively high today compared with other low-emissions technologies,” the IEA said.

“Engagement from policymakers and the oil and gas industry can lead to a significant fall in geothermal costs as new projects are commissioned.”

The IEA said such cost reductions have proven possible by the rapid cost reductions for solar PV, batteries and EVs over the past decade.

“We estimate that, with the right support, costs for next-generation geothermal could fall by 80% by 2035,” the agency said.

“At that point, new projects could deliver electricity for around $50 per megawatt-hour (MWh), which would make geothermal one of the cheapest dispatchable sources of low-emissions electricity.”

$50 per MWh works out to five US cents per kWh, or R0.89 at current exchange rates. For reference, in its 2024 financial year, it cost Eskom R0.54 per kWh to generate electricity from coal.

The oil and gas industry can play a critical role in the development of the energy source, as around 80% of the investment in a typical geothermal project involves capacity and skills common in that industry.

“Diversifying into geothermal energy could be of great benefit to the oil and gas industry, providing opportunities to develop new business lines in the fast-growing clean energy economy,” the IEA said.

It could also hedge Big Oil against commercial risks arising from projected future declines in oil and gas demand.

The Council for Geoscience is currently investigating South Africa’s geothermal potential, with preliminary investigations indicating that the country hosts potential sites with lower temperatures.