Good news about Eskom load-shedding danger

Eskom reports that, as of Friday, breakdowns at its power stations stood at 10,846 MW — well below its base case of 13,000 MW for the winter period.

Although weekly average breakdowns remain marginally above Eskom’s “safe” threshold at 13,051 MW, they have declined substantially since mid-May.

The state-owned power utility also reported a slight decrease in open-cycle gas turbine (OCGT) usage for the week of 11–17 July 2025.

“With 44 days of Eskom’s winter outlook period still remaining, the system remains well-positioned to maintain stability and meet demand effectively,” Eskom said.

“When occasional system constraints arise, they are effectively managed through the strategic deployment of emergency reserves during morning and evening peak periods.”

Eskom said its winter outlook, published on 5 May 2025, remains valid. It stated that load-shedding would not be necessary if unplanned outages stay below 13,000 MW.

However, if outages rise to 15,000 MW, stage 2 load-shedding would be probable, albeit limited to a maximum of 21 days out of 153 days.

Load-shedding has thus far remained well below these levels, despite breakdowns hovering in Eskom’s “danger zone” for ten consecutive weeks.

Eskom said there has been no load-shedding since 15 May 2025, with only 26 hours recorded between 1 April and 17 July 2025.

The power utility said its weekly average unplanned outages were 559 MW higher than the same period last year.

“To further strengthen grid stability, Eskom is planning to return a total of 3,330MW of generation capacity to service ahead of the evening peak on Monday, 21 July 2025, and throughout the coming week,” it stated.

In recent weeks, Eskom has reduced the amount of scheduled maintenance conducted on power plants to ensure sufficient capacity to meet demand.

During the past week, planned maintenance averaged 4,467 MW. The Energy Availability Factor (EAF) ranged from 60% to 65%, with the month-to-date average EAF increasing to 62.31%.

EAF is a measure of generating capacity available from Eskom power plants relative to their installed capacity. It takes breakdowns and maintenance into account.

The Unplanned Capability Loss Factor (UCLF), which measures the capacity lost due to breakdowns, was 29.53% for the financial year to date (1 April to 10 July 2025). This was higher than the 26.95% UCLF during the same period last year.

Eskom diesel usage

Another important indicator of whether there is a danger of load-shedding is Eskom’s open-cycle gas turbine (OCGT) load factor.

OCGTs are diesel-powered stations that Eskom uses to help balance the grid and as emergency generation units to keep load-shedding at bay.

The year-to-date load factor for OCGTs decreased slightly to 10.64%. This figure remains higher than the 5.55% recorded during the same period last year. The weekly OCGT load factor decreased from 11.92% to 8.6%.

“Diesel consumption is 48.4% lower compared to the same period in FY24 and remains within the budget allocated for 1 April to 31 July 2025, helping maintain operational efficiency when needed,” Eskom said.

Year-to-date, Eskom spent R5.897 billion on fuel for the OCGT fleet. “This is less than the R11.432 billion spent in FY24, when loadshedding occurred daily,” it said.

Eskom reported that its year-to-date EAF has increased to 59.06% and remains lower than the 61.97% recorded during the same period last year, primarily due to a 2.9% increase in breakdowns.