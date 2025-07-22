Questions about Eskom blind spot

Energy expert Chris Yelland has criticised Eskom’s plan to use pollution-reducing tech to keep some of its coal power stations running for longer while meeting minimum emissions standards (MES).

The EE Business Intelligence managing director has also pointed out that Eskom’s argument that doing so would protect jobs was flawed.

Eskom’s generation head Bheki Nxumalo recently outlined the power utility’s plan to gradually transition away from coal power to renewable generation like solar and wind power.

Speaking during a presentation to parliament, Nxumalo explained that Eskom planned to retrofit some of its coal-fired power stations with equipment to reduce emissions by 40% by 2030.

Eskom has estimated it will need to spend R257 billion to meet the MES, excluding annual operating costs of R6.3 billion. These costs alone would require raising electricity tariffs by 10% every year.

Nxumalo argued that using coal for electricity generation was not “the problem.” He maintained that the real issue was the emissions that coal generation created.

In a recent interview with CapeTalk about the power utility’s strategy, Yelland said that coal should be left in the ground.

“It’s like asbestos — it’s unhealthy, it’s unsafe, and there are cheaper and better alternatives out there,” he said.

Yelland highlighted that coal pollutes not only when burned for power generation but also during its mining.

Yelland said that although some technologies could help reduce the particulates and poisonous gas emissions from coal power stations, they were not proving effective locally.

“In South Africa, we just can’t seem to get it right. You only have to drive down to the Kruger Park along the [N4] highway and see the smoke coming out of the power station,” Yelland said.

“Clearly, the electrostatic precipitators and the bag filters are simply not working, and they’ve been like that for years.”

The Kusile Power Station near Emalahleni along the N4 is the only station currently using emissions-reduction technology.

Its flue-gas desulphurisation (FGD) system is designed to reduce particulate and sulphur dioxide emissions.

Aerial view of Kusile power station flue ducts

The installation and operation of the FGD system have been costly, complex, and time-consuming, and contributed to the decade-long delay in bringing the power station into full operation.

Design defects and poor management resulted in a cement-like sludge building up in a section of the FGD.

A consequent collapse in 2023 forced Eskom to run three of the power station’s units on temporary stacks for more than a year without reduced emissions.

Yelland said that Eskom’s plan to use circulating fluidised bed technology could reduce emissions “somewhat” but not dramatically.

“You still get significant air pollution, especially carbon dioxide and sulphur dioxide emissions,” Yelland said.

He also expressed doubt about underground carbon capturing as a potential way to offset carbon emissions.

“It’s really not successful globally, highly uneconomical and will push the price of electricity up very significantly, and it’s not very effective,” he said.

No jobs bloodbath

Eskom coal power station worker attending to a conveyor belt

One of the primary motivations Eskom has forwarded for delaying the decommissioning of its coal plants is that its employees were anxious about job losses.

However, Yelland pointed out that many studies have shown renewable power could support more jobs than fossil fuel-based generation — even after initial builds are completed.

Among these are the Department of Energy’s Integrated Energy Plan, which included a report on the impact that the switch to renewable energies would have on employment.

It found that Eskom could employ 30% more people in a fleet consisting of solar power and wind farms compared to a coal-only fleet producing the same power.

The UK Energy Research Centre previously also probed claims by the renewable sector that the migration to cleaner technologies would create jobs.

It found there was is a reasonable degree of evidence that in general, renewable energy and energy efficiency were more labour-intensive in terms of electricity produced than either coal or gas plants.

Yelland acknowledged that the coal mining industry in South Africa was also a significant job facilitator, employing around 70,000 people.

However, he explained that the industry was already suffering job losses from factors other than renewable power.

“It’s got everything to do with automation and open-cast mining and increases in productivity that cut out labour,” Yelland said. “The old labour-intensive underground mining of coal is coming to an end.”

MyBroadband asked Eskom for feedback on its plan to use emissions-reduction technology and the findings of studies showing greater job potential in renewables, but it did not provide comment.