Unrest in major South African metro halts R126 electricity fee

The City of Ekurhuleni has temporarily suspended a new fixed electricity tariff after a wide-scale protest swept against the charge across Tembisa earlier this week.

The R126 fee for single-phase households was introduced as part of the municipality’s annual tariff adjustments on 1 July 2025. For three-phase connections, the fee is around R230.

Angered residents in the township took to the streets on Monday to protest the fee, barricading roads with burning tires and large rocks and forcing the closure of businesses and schools.

Protesters also threw rocks in clashes with police, who fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse the gathered crowds.

The violence forced the metro’s mayor, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, to announce a two-week suspension of the tariff to facilitate a review by the Ekurhuleni council.

The tariff was approved by the council as part of the metro’s 2025/2026 budget. Therefore, a permanent reversal will require the council to withdraw the charge.

SABC News reported that councillors in the metro had gone around to residents asking them to sign petitions for the permanent scrapping of the charge.

Xhakaza has explained that the tariff was based on a cost-of-supply study that Ekurhuleni had submitted to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

The mayor also said the tariff was informed by Eskom’s retail tariff plan (RTP), which shifts more cost recoveries in electricity pricing to fixed components.

Unless it is combined with lower variable energy charges, consumers pay more for electricity regardless of how much they use.

Eskom’s RTP was initially perceived to be an underhanded attempt to punish solar power users, which have radically reduced their Eskom consumption in recent years, eating into the utility’s revenue.

However, many smaller households that cannot afford solar power also consume low to moderate amounts of electricity every month.

Fixed fees pushing actual hikes far above averages

Eskom and municipalities following Ekurhuleni’s strategy with fixed charges are significantly increasing electricity costs for many low-income and middle-class homes that do not qualify for indigent tariffs.

According to the Electricity Resellers Association of South Africa (Erasa), the average Eskom Direct household in multi-dwelling properties was paying around 30% more on their monthly bills.

That was despite Eskom receiving approval for an average increase of 12.74%. However, the average is only realistic for those Homepower 4 customers using nearly 700kWh every month.

With previous adjustments, the actual hikes would have been much closer to the claimed increase because they were based primarily on changes in variable energy fees.

The fixed charges have increased the likelihood of “bill shock” among consumers with more conservative consumption habits, which may be contributing to the type of sudden response seen in Ekurhuleni.

A MyBroadband analysis has also found that Eskom’s adjustments have made its Direct tariffs far less attractive than many municipal distributors.

Grid connection fees becoming common — even on prepaid

Several other municipal power utilities have also introduced or increased fixed electricity tariffs in recent years.

The City of Johannesburg rolled out a controversial R230 fixed charge for prepaid electricity users last year.

That came after several years of attempting to sneak in the fee before being met with opposition from the public and civil society organisations in public engagements over its annual budgets.

Many municipalities initially used lower or zero fixed charges as an incentive to switch to prepaid electricity.

The argument was that the extra administration associated with regular meter readings and applying them to people’s accounts carried an additional cost.

However, more recently, utilities have applied or increased fixed tariffs on prepaid tariff plans as well. This has drastically pushed up the cost of electricity for lower consumption users.

The City of Cape Town is another metro that has recently shifted towards fixed fees. In the 2025/26 financial year, it increased its fixed tariff for all properties valued above R1 million by 39%.

However, it has mitigated the impact slightly by reducing variable energy charges, resulting in an average increase of around 2%.

Other major metros and Eskom Direct increased both fixed and variable fees in their latest round of tariff adjustments.