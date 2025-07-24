How complexes can start kissing Eskom goodbye and slash electricity bills by 50%

Several companies are looking to sell cheaper electricity to sectional title schemes through power purchasing agreements (PPAs) with electricity generated from managed solar power systems.

The South African solar power installation industry has been in a slump since 2024, primarily due to the reduction in load-shedding.

In the past, solar power system demand was closely linked to the frequency or severity of the rotational power cuts. As load-shedding declined, so did sales.

However, Eskom and municipalities’ latest price hikes and substantial reductions in PV solar panel prices in the past two years have shifted the industry’s focus from energy security to savings.

While this benefit has been promoted to businesses and corporates for many years, some companies have also begun seeing an opportunity to sell electricity to residential users.

These companies install a solar power system, including panels and inverters, on the schemes’ common property areas — typically units’ roofs — to supplement electricity demand.

Similar to solar rentals, the system remains the property of the installer, which also bears responsibility for its upkeep.

Before installation, the company carries out a feasibility study to assess the property’s layout, electricity consumption, and available roof space for solar panel deployment.

Some companies may also install a meter to measure bulk electricity consumption, map peak demand periods, and analyse other usage patterns.

Based on the findings, the company will recommend a particular system capacity for optimal savings, and if the scheme is satisfied, it signs a PPA to buy electricity from the company for a specified period.

Large companies and corporates are typically offered 25-year PPAs, while sectional title schemes can sign up for shorter 10-year agreements.

After this period, schemes can choose to remove the system at no cost or renew the PPA with new terms.

While the company will still supply a substantial amount of the demand with municipal or Eskom power, it can charge schemes much lower rates due to the cheaper cost of solar-generated power.

Slashing bills in half

A complex with a Metrowatt SPS installation

Among the major companies currently offering PPAs to sectional title schemes is Metrowatt, whose PPA product is known as the Smart Power Subscription (SPS).

One key differentiator of this product is its intelligent load management system, which shifts the runtime of high-demand appliances in the complex or estate to peak solar production periods whenever possible.

Metrowatt installs smart geyser and pool pump switches connected to a wireless network throughout the property. Its software determines the best times to run these appliances and minimise grid usage.

This setup enables the company to increase the proportion of solar usage in a complex from around 30% to 50%.

That allows Metrowatt to charge around 45% less per kWh of electricity than municipal utilities — while still making a profit.

One Metrowatt proposal to a complex in Tshwane has offered the scheme a rate of R1.97 per kWh., That compares with the municipality’s starting price of R3.42 per kWh for just the first 100kWh consumption in a month.

The company has provided several examples of customers on its website who have cut down their electricity bills substantially using its Metrowatt SPS product.

Its largest listed customer is a 112-unit residential complex in Edenvale, Johannesburg, which consumes 55% of its electricity from solar power, reducing its annual bulk electricity bill by R275,000.

The company also serves smaller power users, including one in the Johannesburg CBD with a mix of 13 residential and business units.

Roughly 42% of its consumption comes from Metrowatt’s solar power system, resulting in an annual savings of R105,000.

The company also offers systems that include batteries for backup power. For example, one 28-unit residential complex has been fitted with 60kWh of batteries.

This has pushed its use of solar-generated power to 63%. However, due to the additional cost of the batteries, these systems might have similar or slightly higher per-kWh charges than Eskom or municipal utilities.

Residents in the complexes benefit from reduced electricity tariffs, while the cost of electricity for common property areas is also reduced.

The latter frees up money for the scheme to spend on maintenance or upgrades or to reduce levies — a win-win for the scheme and its residents.

The annual increases in electricity prices on PPAs are typically also much lower than recent municipal and Eskom tariff hikes.

For example, Metrowatt is offering the complex in Tshwane a fixed increase of 6% per annum, far better than the 12% hike the municipality implemented for the current financial year.