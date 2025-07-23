Small South African town to get R13-billion solar power farm

Scatec ASA has received the preferred bidder status for the Kroonstad photovoltaic (PV) cluster in the seventh round of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP).

The cluster will have 846MW of solar generation capacity, spread across three solar plants: Oslaagte Solar 2 (293MW), Oslaagte Solar 3 (293MW), and Leeuwspruit Solar (260MW).

“The award follows a re-allocation of megawatts under the seventh bid window from onshore wind to solar PV,” it said.

“Once operational, the projects will provide clean and reliable energy under 20-year PPAs.”

The Kroonstad PV cluster is located in the Free State, and the total project cost is estimated to be R13 billion.

“The projects will be financed with up to 90% non-recourse project debt and the remaining by equity from the owners,” said Scatec.

Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog described the development as an important milestone for the company in South Africa and the country’s energy transition.

“The Kroonstad PV Cluster represents a significant addition to Scatec’s growing renewable energy footprint in Sub-Saharan Africa,” said Pilskog.

“Being selected once again under the REIPPPP reaffirms our role as a trusted partner and a leading developer in the region.”

Pilskog commended the South African government for its commitment to enabling clean, secure, and affordable energy.

He said the Kroonstad PV cluster is Scatec’s largest megawatt award to date in South Africa, which he said is a testament to Scatec’s strong track record and competitive edge.

“South Africa is one of our core markets and we are dedicated to continuing to grow our renewables capacity in the country in alignment with the nation’s energy transition agenda,” said Pilskog.

According to Scatec’s general manager and executive vice president for Sub-Saharan Africa, Alberto Gambacorta, the company now awaits financial close and expects to break ground in 2026.

Scatec will own 50.90% of the equity in the project with Stanlib’s infrastructure fund, through its renewable energy platform, Greenstreet.

At the same time, Redstreet will hold 46.50% of the project’s equity and a Community Trust will hold the remaining 2.60%.

“Scatec will provide engineering, procurement, and construction, operations & maintenance, and asset management services to the project. Financial close is expected in 2026,” said Scatec.

More winners in Bid Window 7

The Department of Electricity and Energy awarded one other developer the preferred bidder status: Red Rocket SA.

The company, in partnership with BBBEE partners MBY Energy and Jade-Sky Energy, will build the Dwaalboom 3 Solar, Virginia 4 Solar, and Florida Solar parks, which will total 590MW of capacity.

The three sites are in the Free State, with the Dwaalboom 3 Solar plant near Spitskop and the Virginia 4 and Florida Solar Parks near Theseus.

The department said it identified eight more bidders eligible for appointment as preferred bidders, subject to value negotiations.

“These include four eligible bidders under the wind allocation and four eligible bidders under the re-allocation of onshore wind technology to solar PV technology,” it said.

The table below provides details on the successful bidders of the REIPPPP Bid Window 7 and their planned projects.