Eskom electricity price emergency

South Africa’s residential electricity tariffs are substantially higher than the global average — and smaller power users are paying far more per kilowatt-hour of electricity than heavy power users.

According to GlobalPetrolPrices.com, South Africa’s average electricity tariff was roughly R3.71 per kWh in December 2024. At that time, R3.71 converted to about $0.211.

At that rate, South Africa’s tariffs were already 31.91% higher than the world’s average of $0.16 and 66.52% higher than the average tariff across Africa.

In addition, the analysis found that the prices paid by lower-consumption households were 75.41% higher than those of high-consumption households.

This gap has likely grown since Eskom implemented its retail tariff plan in April 2025. The new pricing structure includes significant increases in fixed charges.

Eskom’s 12.74% “average” tariff hike is based on consumption of nearly 700kWh per month, much higher than small middle-class households typically consume.

With the substantial increase in fixed charges, households with lower monthly electricity consumption, are seeing much higher hikes on their monthly bills.

For example, the Electricity Resellers Association of South Africa said its average customer in sectional title schemes is paying around 30% more.

Conversely, households using above-average energy have seen their bills increase by less than Eskom’s average.

GlobalPetrolPrices has yet to update its publicly available South African pricing with the latest available data.

Its global average electricity tariff has risen roughly 3.75% to 0.166 US cents by the second quarter of 2025.

If Eskom’s 12.74% increase was applied directly to the R3.71 from December 2024, the price per kWh increases to R4.18.

That converts to about $0.234 with the exchange rate in June 2025, making South Africa’s electricity about 41.14% more expensive than the global average.

Eskom’s own average electricity tariff currently stands at R2.12. However, this includes all customers, including industrial customers with preferential pricing costing a fraction of residential fees.

Even so, the number has increased far above inflation since around 2007, when South Africa first experienced load-shedding.

Had Eskom’s price increases over the past decade been aligned with inflation, the “official” average tariff would be R1.23 per kWh, around 60% more than in 2015.

Instead, it has increased to R2.12, which is roughly 177% higher than a decade ago.

The table and graph below summarise how Eskom’s average electricity tariff has increased and where it should have been if aligned with inflation.

Year Average tariff (c/kWh) Aligned with inflation

(1 April 2015 as base date) 2015 76.41 76.41 2016 82.53 81.10 2017 89.13 85.43 2018 93.79 89.29 2019 106.80 93.26 2020 110.93 93.02 2021 128.27 100.24 2022 140.59 106.13 2023 166.82 113.35 2024 188.07 119.25 2025 212.03 122.62 Total increase +177.49% +60.48%

Eskom’s fall from grace

South Africa’s electricity pricing situation is especially distressing when considering Eskom’s proud history, including boasting the cheapest tariffs in the world during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Tariff increases were lower than or in line with inflation for many years after the country became a democracy, despite the substantial expansion of electricity infrastructure.

In 2001, Eskom won the global power company of the year. By 2003, the country was producing almost double the electricity per capita of the global average.

Experts surmise the utility’s problems began when the South African government failed to heed recommendations in the 1998 White Paper on Energy that generating capacity must be expanded.

Under pressure from trade unions, the government also disregarded a recommendation in the paper that Eskom must be unbundled into three separate entities and privatised.

The 2001 Eskom Conversion Act weakened the power utility by reducing its autonomy and increasing its exposure to political influence.

While the entity was previously state-owned, the government adopted an “arms-length” approach that enabled Eskom to operate with some measure of independence.

According to UCT researchers, the Act reduced Eskom engineers’ decision-making powers and resulted in managers being appointed through “cronyism” and “political entryism.”

It took many years of load-shedding, exorbitant electricity prices, and Eskom bailouts for the government to revisit the unbundling, which President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed would happen in his first state of the nation address in 2019.

Energy experts are optimistic that separating Eskom’s generation, transmission, and distribution businesses and deregulating the electricity market will bring electricity tariffs under control.

However, it will not undo the tens of trillions of rand in economic damage that load-shedding alone has caused since 2007, not factoring in the negative impact of above-inflation electricity price hikes.