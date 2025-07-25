Eskom uprising in South Africa

The South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (Sapvia) has warned Eskom and municipalities that they are creating the ideal environment for homes and businesses to “defect” from the grid.

For many years, the main appeal of private self-generation and battery backup was having power during load-shedding.

The high cost of solar panels, inverters, and batteries made these investments more of a grudge purchase for energy security.

It would take many years for a buyer to pay off the system’s effective cost through reduced reliance on grid power. However, the times have changed.

Sapvia spokesperson Frank Spencer said that these systems had become so cheap that homes, farms, and other businesses were realising that it may already be less expensive to be fully self-reliant.

Over the last 10 years, exponential increases in global manufacturing volumes have cut solar panel and lithium-ion battery prices by roughly 66% and 89%, respectively.

South Africa’s electricity tariffs have increased above inflation every year for the last 17 years. Over the last decade, the average tariff has nearly tripled — from R0.74 to R2.12.

Spencer acknowledged that covering 100% of supply with solar and batteries at a lower cost than using a mix of self-generation and the grid was still challenging.

However, he said there were ways to mitigate against this. The first is by adding an emergency fuel-powered generator to the system.

“Occasional use may be expensive, but the blended cost of the solar, batteries, generator, and fuel could still be less than the cost to buy from the grid,” he said.

Secondly, bidirectional charging technologies like vehicle-to-home make it possible for electric vehicle owners to use their cars as an additional direct power source or for charging up home batteries.

EVs typically have large batteries with capacities of 50kWh or greater — enough to support the average household’s electricity demand for several days.

Rapidly surging fixed charges are also making the effective cost of grid usage substantially more expensive for solar power users and lower-consumption customers.

Fight fire with fire

Frank Spencer, Sapvia spokesperson

Spencer said that the fact that electricity tariff structuring had reached a point where private generation was becoming more cost-effective was “non-optimal”.

“Where does this leave Eskom, which arguably is too big to fail, and on which many who cannot afford solar battery systems are completely dependent?” Spencer asked.

“Perhaps leaving the grid isn’t the right thing to do, but what does one do in the face of a utility that has not yet fully adopted the change required to morph into a utility of the future?”

Sapvia believes that the sun will be the primary source of Africa’s and South Africa’s energy. On this front, South Africa missed out by not investing more in utility-scale solar power.

“Economies of scale mean that extra-large solar and battery systems could provide lower-cost electricity than small, private systems,” Spencer said.

Spencer said that Eskom’s transmission and distribution business was currently viable, but its predominantly coal-based generation was not. This is the heart of Eskom’s cost problems.

“We need to ramp up the build rate of solar and wind from the few gigawatts per year currently happening, to perhaps five times that, in order to allow for economic growth,” Spencer said.

Use small-scale power

Spencer also said that Eskom and some municipalities were missing out by “frowning upon” small-scale embedded generators (SSEG) and leaving their extra capacity untouched.

The utilities have been criticised for offering unattractive feed-in tariffs and making registration of SSEG onerous and expensive.

“This approach needs to change completely, where the value of prosumers, consumers that buy and sell to the grid, and their grid-connected solar battery systems are properly recognised,” Spencer said.

Spencer said the optimal delivery of low-cost power will also require a modern transmission grid network to combine solar, wind and battery systems of all scales.

Lastly, avoiding an off-grid exodus will require greater competition in distribution to put pressure on Eskom and municipalities to reduce their tariffs.

Spencer explained the unbundling of Eskom into three separate entities and the 2026 launch of the South African Wholesale Electricity Market will help contribute to this transformation.

“This will allow the private sector to compete on a fair footing to provide the lowest-cost electricity in each hour of the day and use well-structured market forces to bring the lowest-cost, cleanest electricity onto the grid,” he said.