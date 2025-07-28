Solar panel trick to boost power in South Africa

South Africans with solar power systems can adjust their panels’ angle every season to maximise energy generation as the sun’s position changes throughout the year.

Two MyBroadband readers in Tshwane with solar power installations recently compared their monthly solar production figures and noticed a big difference in seasonal production.

The first reader’s panels were mounted at the same angle as their slanted roof — a common practice for solar panels in South Africa.

He found that his system’s winter energy production was not too far off from summer generation. In fact, some winter months had higher production.

This is not unusual for the northern parts of South Africa. While there are fewer sunshine hours and peak generation is lower during the cooler months, there is also less cloud cover.

However, the second reader’s system did not deliver a similar performance. He noticed a significant decline in production during the winter months, similar to what happens in the southern part of the country.

The Western Cape gets most of its rain in the winter. With the accompanying increase in cloud cover, solar production plummets.

After cleaning the panels did not make a substantial difference, the second reader discovered the culprit of his winter woes after running a few solar production simulations for his area — angle.

His panels were also installed at the same flat angle as his roof, as it was the lowest-cost option. That angle is not ideal for maximising solar energy capture during the winter.

Due to the orientation of the Earth relative to the sun in the winter, the sun moves over the horizon at a much lower angle than in the summer.

The upside of the flat panel setup is that solar production during the summer is higher than for the first reader.

The chart below shows estimates for monthly solar production on the second reader’s existing setup and potential production by changing the angle of the panels.

Tilt-as-you-go

While most solar power installers prefer to mount panels in a fixed state, it is possible to put them on a manually or electrically-tiltable structure.

In some large-scale solar power plants, panels are supported by electric actuators that can automatically adjust their angle for optimal energy capturing throughout the day and year.

Studies show that such precise solar tracking can increase energy production by between 30% and 40% compared to fixed installations.

For smaller home installations, the most cost-effective option is to install manually adjustable tilt mounts.

The downside to this is that you will have to get on your roof every month or season — depending on how well you want to optimise production.

In South Africa, most home solar panels are installed at an angle of 20 to 35 degrees, based on a general all-year-round ideal average and the slant of most roofs.

The precise seasonal angle can be determined by adding 15 degrees to your location’s latitude during the winter and subtracting 15 degrees in the summer.

The more refined method is to multiply the latitude by 0.9 and add 29 degrees in the winter or subtract 23.5 degrees in summer.

Various online calculators can help you determine the optimal angle for high production without crunching the numbers yourself.

However, several seem to only work for addresses in the northern hemisphere and present a negative angle for the southern hemisphere.

Footprint Hero‘s calculator worked with our addresses in the southern hemisphere. For an address in Pretoria, it showed the best year-round angle was 24.9 degrees.

In the summer, the ideal average angle was much flatter at 9.9 degrees, while the winter angle was a steep 39.9 degrees.