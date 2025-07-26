Sigh of relief at Eskom

Eskom reports that the average breakdowns at its power stations this week were 11,555 MW, well below the threshold at which it would need to implement load-shedding according to its winter forecast.

The state-owned power utility also reported a substantial decrease in open-cycle gas turbine (OCGT) usage for the week of 18–24 July 2025 and an improvement in its energy availability factor.

This is the first time since the week of 2–8 May that Eskom’s weekly average breakdowns have been below the 13,000 MW level, which indicated a possibility of load-shedding.

“With 37 days of Eskom’s Winter Outlook period still remaining, the system remains well-positioned to maintain stability and meet demand effectively,” Eskom said.

“When occasional system constraints arise, they are effectively managed through the strategic deployment of emergency reserves during morning and evening peak periods.”

Eskom said its winter outlook, published on 5 May 2025, remains valid. If outages rose to 15,000 MW, stage 2 load-shedding would be probable, albeit limited to a maximum of 21 days out of 153 days.

Load-shedding has thus far remained well below these levels, despite breakdowns hovering in Eskom’s “danger zone” for ten consecutive weeks.

Eskom said there has been no load-shedding since 15 May 2025, with only 26 hours recorded between 1 April and 24 July 2025.

“To further strengthen grid stability, Eskom is planning to return a total of 3,960MW of generation capacity to service ahead of the evening peak on Monday, 28 July 2025, and throughout the coming week,” it stated.

As winter started, Eskom reduced the amount of scheduled maintenance conducted on power plants to ensure sufficient capacity to meet demand.

However, during the week, planned maintenance increased to an average of 5,050 MW, up from 4,467 MW.

Its weekly energy availability factor (EAF) ranged from 62% to 66%, with the month-to-date average EAF increasing to 63.11%.

EAF is a measure of generating capacity available from Eskom power plants relative to their installed capacity. It takes breakdowns and maintenance into account.

The power utility said its weekly average breakdowns were 1,077 MW higher than the same period last year.

The Unplanned Capability Loss Factor (UCLF), which measures the capacity lost due to breakdowns, decreased to 28.99% for the financial year to date. This was higher than the 26.60% UCLF during the same period last year.

Eskom diesel usage

Another measure indicating substantial improvements at Eskom was that it reported a decrease in its weekly OCGT load factor from 8.6% to 1.86%.

Open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) are diesel-powered stations that Eskom uses to help balance the grid and as emergency generation units to keep load-shedding at bay.

The year-to-date load factor for OCGTs decreased slightly to 10.11%. This figure remains higher than the 5.23% recorded during the same period last year.

“From 1 April to 24 July 2025, diesel spend remains within the budget allocated for 1 April to 31 July 2025,” Eskom said.

Year-to-date, Eskom spent R5.616 billion on fuel for the OCGT fleet, generating 952.41GWh of electricity. This output is still higher than the 493.16GWh generated during the same timeframe last year.

Eskom reported that its year-to-date EAF has increased to 59.42% and remains lower than the 62.42% recorded during the same period last year, primarily due to a 2.4% increase in breakdowns.