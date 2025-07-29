South Africa’s secret load-shedding crisis

While many may be under the impression that South Africa has only had load-shedding in the past two decades, the rotational power cuts were actually first implemented more than 70 years ago.

This detail is contained in a chapter titled “Escom to Eskom: From racial Keynesian capitalism to neo-liberalism 1910-1991,” from the book Electric Capitalism: Recolonising Africa on the Power Grid.

Former International Labour Research and Information Group director Leonard Gentle explained that Eskom had to begin load-shedding in 1948, due to several factors.

Firstly, a coal shortage occurred during the Second World War (1940-1945) due to high demand from the rapid growth in manufacturing, worsened by a lack of railway infrastructure to transport the coal.

The shortage was exacerbated by low-grade coal mines defying state regulation and exporting their coal overseas rather than selling it at lower prices locally.

At the same time, gold mining activity was picking up in the Free State, where rich deposits had recently been discovered.

The combination of the coal shortage and rapidly increased electricity demand by large gold mining companies led to severe power outages.

That forced Eskom (then called Escom) to introduce the country’s first load-shedding policies from 1948.

The answer to the crisis was evident — more electricity-generating capacity was necessary to meet surging demand.

Because Eskom was legally bound to sell electricity at cost and not make any profit, it could not finance its new power station builds with tariff increases.

Instead, it got a £10.75 million loan from the World Bank (then called the International Bank of Reconstruction and Development), worth about £300 million (R7.2 billion) in today’s money.

Another $30 million (also R7.2 billion in today’s money) was used to expand capacity at its Hex River, Vierfontein, Vaal, Congella, and Witbank power stations.

The power shortage was resolved by 1953 due to rapidly improved generating capacity. Between 1945 and 1954, Eskom’s capacity increased from 1,217MW in 1945 to 2,052MW.

From energy crisis to oversupply

Hex River and Vierfontein Power Stations were the first to reach commercial operation following Eskom’s first load-shedding crisis.

Eskom continued to expand electricity in the 1970s and 1980s to a point where it had an oversupply and had to mothball some stations.

Despite this substantial increase in capacity, electricity tariffs remained in line with or below inflation in most years — a trend that continued up to the early 2000s.

Although the previous crisis could at least partially be blamed on a lack of proper government planning, it was triggered by significant external and less predictable factors.

South Africa had only just emerged from World War II, to which it contributed substantial resources. The crisis also started just as a new government came into power.

Experts generally agree that the latest crisis resulted from a series of poor decisions made after the 1994 transition to democracy.

Primarily, President Mbeki’s administration disregarded a Department of Minerals and Energy whitepaper in 1998.

The paper forecast that electricity demand would outstrip supply by 2007 unless new power stations were built — a prediction which turned out to be spot on.

New builds botched — and existing fleet left to decline

Medupi Power Station shortly after its last unit entered commercial operation in July 2025.

South Africa’s latest power shortage has also lasted substantially longer than the previous crisis. The first bout of load-shedding was over after five years.

Despite recent load-shedding reductions, Eskom and the South African government cannot declare an end to the latest shortage, which has lasted for 18 years.

While the Mbeki government reacted much like the one from 1948 with urgent plans to expand capacity, its execution during the Zuma years has left much to be desired.

The two projects that were supposed to protect South Africa from load-shedding — the Kusile and Medupi coal-fired power stations — came too late and cost too much.

The two plants were initially supposed to be fully completed by 2014. Medupi only became fully operational earlier this month, more than a decade later than initially planned.

Kusile’s last unit is set to reach full commercial operation sometime in the second half of 2025 — also more than ten years late.

To add insult to injury, the two power stations are estimated to have cost Eskom over R300 billion, compared to their original combined budgets of R160 billion.

The debt Eskom has incurred in building these stations has also contributed substantially to the utility, more than tripling tariffs since the crisis started.