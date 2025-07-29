Plan for lower electricity prices in South Africa

South Africa’s electricity and energy minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, wants to determine how to lower electricity prices in the country and is investigating how to amend the electricity price structure.

The minister is also investigating how to reduce electricity generation costs. This comes after Ramokgopa said he believes load-shedding isn’t entirely behind us, but the worst of it has passed.

According to the minister, tackling the rising cost of electricity in South Africa is one of his ministry’s key priorities through its new “electricity pricing plan”.

The plan ultimately aims to address energy poverty in South Africa, a scenario in which people can’t afford to pay for electricity.

“Our electricity pricing plan needs to kick in, and that is the primary preoccupation of the ministry now, working with Eskom’s distribution division and municipalities,” said Ramokgopa.

This will include further engagements with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on how to limit the increasing cost of electricity.

South Africa’s electricity prices have risen by 1,000% in the past two decades, placing immense strain on households and complicating the Reserve Bank’s efforts to reduce interest rates in the country.

Professor Sampson Mamphweli, head of the energy secretariat at the South African National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI), said the entity is investigating the electricity price framework.

“We will look into the pricing framework and various other things that can be done to bring the cost of electricity down and expand the access to energy in South Africa,” he told Newzroom Afrika.

While South Africa has made an effort to expand electricity access in the country, an estimated four to five million households don’t have access to the basic service.

Mamphweli explained that there was some low-hanging fruit that could help bring down the price of electricity.

That includes reducing fixed charges or making them variable and tied to the amount of electricity consumed, as the revenue generated from these fees is usually used for maintenance.

Mamphweli argued that the more electricity a household consumes, the more it uses the transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Therefore, they should pay more than those who consume less electricity. Those who consume less should pay less of a fee as they don’t put as much strain on the infrastructure.

“We will be looking closely at the pricing framework at SANEDI, and the minister will make an announcement in terms of the particular areas where changes can be made,” said Mamphweli.

Fixed fees punish solar users and poorer households

Sampson Mamphweli, energy analyst and head of the energy secretariat at SANEDI

South Africa’s national power company, Eskom, implemented restructured tariffs through its Retail Tariff Plan in April 2025, introducing various new fixed service, network, and capacity charges on regular bills.

A MyBroadband analysis of the new fixed charges revealed a disturbing trend: the changes ultimately punish households that use less power, namely, poorer households and those with solar panels.

Households with solar power and batteries generally only rely on the grid during periods of poor solar generation, while poorer households consume less grid power on average.

The most notable change was introducing higher fixed charges independent of consumption, such as a fixed Generation Capacity Charge (GCC) levied per day and per Eskom point of delivery (POD).

The new fixed charges, combined with Eskom’s recent tariff hike, have resulted in some customers reporting 30% to 80% surges in their monthly electricity bills.

For reference, Eskom had applied for a 36.15% increase for the 2025/26 financial year, which Nersa cut down to 12.74%.

Municipal power providers, such as the Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni metros, have also started introducing fixed charges on prepaid electricity accounts.

Eskom has also introduced an additional requirement for households with rooftop solar, requiring them to install extra equipment and obtain new approvals.

According to EE Business Intelligence managing director and energy expert, Chris Yelland, the requirement effectively incentivises households to abandon Eskom entirely.

He explained that the new requirements are expensive for households to achieve and give customers nothing in return.

Many of Eskom’s wealthier customers have invested in solar power systems to provide electricity during power interruptions and load-shedding.

“Let’s say they paid R150,000 and now Eskom says to them: you need to now pay another R30,000,” Yelland said.

He explained that these households have a choice: spend the R30,000 to obtain the approvals and install the equipment, or use it to upgrade their solar system and go entirely off-grid.

R30,000 could be spent on increasing battery storage or installing a generator to provide power during extended overcast periods when these homes usually need grid power.

Yelland warned that Eskom’s new solar requirements could be a major mistake, considering these wealthier households with solar effectively subsidise poorer households.