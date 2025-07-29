Important information about hidden fees for people with solar panels in South Africa

While Eskom has not announced any intention to introduce new charges specifically for solar power users, it is employing several tactics that punish these customers.

These include onerous registration criteria and substantial fixed charges that punish people for using less Eskom power. The fixed charge increases have only been partially implemented.

In recent weeks, several reports of Eskom introducing additional surcharges for customers with solar power systems have surfaced.

The source of the information appears to be an interview on the Money Show on Talk Radio 702, which included contributions from energy expert Prof Vally Padayachee

Padayachee explained that Eskom was requiring customers to pay for the upkeep of the grid and maintenance of distribution infrastructure through the additional fixed charges.

He said the fear that Eskom and municipalities “may” institute a surcharge on South African households with solar was not unfounded.

Critics subsequently blasted the idea of requiring people to pay extra to reduce their reliance on Eskom when this was the primary reason they installed solar systems in the first place.

However, Eskom confirmed to MyBroadband it had no plans to introduce a separate

Padayachee also explained to MyBroadband that the charges he referred to were not a separate fee specifically for solar power users.

Instead, the increased fixed costs were already partially introduced under the new retail tariff plan (RTP), which was implemented with Eskom’s latest annual pricing adjustments from 1 April 2025.

“These fixed charges contribute to the infrastructure needed for consistent service delivery,” Padayachee said.

“It’s crucial to note that this fee or charge applies to all residential customers connected to the grid, not just those with solar systems.”

The RTP sees the balance of electricity costs shifted more towards fixed components independent of usage.

On Eskom’s most common tariff plans for residential users — Homepower 4 and Homeflex 4 — the monthly fixed charges increased 88% from R192.90 to R362.70.

While the RTP is not explicitly aimed at solar power users, it adversely affects households that consume low to moderate amounts of electricity, including those with self-generation.

“Critics have expressed concerns that the fixed charge system disproportionately affects solar users,” Padayachee said.

“They seemingly argue that this could deter renewable energy investments and drive users to go completely off-grid.”

Analysis by energy expert Chris Yelland showed households consuming less than 500kW per month will see their bills increase by 30% or more.

The effective hikes increase substantially as consumption reduces. For example, consumers with 100kWh usage have seen their bill jump by 50%, while a 50kWh user is paying 62% more.

Bigger pain awaits

The increases for less energy-demanding users should worsen over the next three years as the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) requires Eskom to implement the RTP in a phased manner.

For the 2026 financial year that started on 1 April 2025, Eskom was only permitted to implement 20% of the fixed charges it wanted to roll out initially.

In the 2027 and 2028 financial years, it will be allowed to implement 30% of the proposed level. While not explicitly stated by Nersa, it will presumably be allowed to implement 100% of the fixed tariff.

Therefore, the inadvertent “surcharges” on solar power systems will increase substantially over the coming years.

While this may further encourage some households with solar power to go fully off-grid, many more small homes without the financial means to get solar will likely be left with bigger bills.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has also questioned the ethics of punishing lower consumption when Eskom has long encouraged people to be more energy efficient.

Eskom is also frustrating solar power users with its intensified small-scale embedded generation registration programme, which makes solar system compliance onerous and expensive.

Yelland and civil society organisation Afriforum have argued that some of Eskom’s requirements — including sign-off by Ecsa-registered engineers — may be illegal.

Although Eskom may want to appear that it is not out to get people with solar panels, the developments above suggest it is gunning for them — even if surreptitiously.

Padayachee said municipal electricity utilities were likely to align with Eskom’s approach as the South African energy landscape evolves.

“Many municipalities are already considering similar tariff structures, including with regard to certain prepaid metering solutions,” he said.

Padayachee argued although the new tariff structures were “challenging” for solar power users, they were designed to create a “fair and transparent” energy pricing model that embraces renewable energy.

“Eskom’s approach aims to maintain electricity grid reliability whilst promoting sustainability in South Africa,” he told MyBroadband.