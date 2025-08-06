South Africa’s hidden battery giant

An analysis by MyBroadband shows that over 200MWh of battery energy storage could be in electric vehicles (EVs) in South Africa.

By linking this capacity to the grid with bidirectional charging technology, the batteries could help with shaving peak electricity demand in the evenings and mornings.

The batteries also act as an ancillary power “station” for a grid that will rely more on unpredictable renewable energy sources.

Bidirectional charging allows electric vehicle (EV) owners to use energy from their cars’ batteries to power individual appliances or an entire home — or even sell it back to the grid.

There are three types of bidirectional charging technologies:

Vehicle-to-load (V2L) — For powering several appliances or a home with a special adapter.

— For powering several appliances or a home with a special adapter. Vehicle-to-home (V2H) — For powering an entire property with a bidirectional charging system.

— For powering an entire property with a bidirectional charging system. Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) — For powering an entire property and feeding excess energy to the electrical grid.

According to energy expert Chris Yelland, there are several reasons why V2H and V2G technology could become immensely popular in the near future.

Yelland recently told MyBroadband that automakers were no longer as hesitant to add the capability to their cars, as long-term battery life has become less of a concern.

Frequently feeding power from the battery into the grid that must be replenished increases the number of used charge/discharge cycles, reducing the pack’s lifespan.

However, technological advancements in batteries, including the increased adoption of the substantially longer-lasting lithium-iron phosphate chemistry in EVs, have started to address these concerns.

With appropriate policies and incentives, EV batteries could also have a cost benefit for governments looking to expand battery capacity without procuring utility-scale battery energy storage.

Yelland explained that the volume of energy required in the global EV market was far greater than for stationary applications like home and business backup or even grid ancillary services.

Over 1,500MWh capacity by 2030

MyBroadband previously tested the V2L capability of the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV, which included running a kettle, toaster, air fryer, Starlink Mini, and PlayStation 5 on the car’s battery.

EV demand has been the primary force behind declining lithium-ion battery prices. Lithium-ion packs made for EVs are also substantially cheaper per kWh than those used in stationary applications.

Therefore, substantial uptake of EVs with bidirectional charging support could theoretically add far more capacity for peak demand, at a much lower cost.

Governments also only have to fund a part of the cost of the EV, with consumers footing the rest of the bill.

To illustrate the potential of this technology, MyBroadband calculated roughly how much energy storage capacity could be lying untouched in EV batteries sold in South Africa to date.

Entry-level variants of small EVs like the BYD Dolphin and GWM Ora have battery capacities of roughly 50kWh. Mid-sized EVs like the BMW iX3 and Volvo XC40 have batteries with roughly 70kWh capacity.

If one assumed the average capacity of EVs was around 60kWh, the combined energy storage of the 3,568 EVs registered in South Africa since 2020 would be 214MWh.

GreenCape has estimated that the country’s cumulative passenger EV sales will reach 25,456 by 2030. At that level, the combined storage capacity would be 1,527MWh — or 1.5GWh.

Utilities must accommodate the technology

Eskom and municipal power utilities could tap into this capacity by offering progressive tariff structures that make it attractive for people to feed in, especially during peak demand periods.

Such solutions are emerging in other parts of the world. In the UK, BYD recently partnered with Octopus Energy on a V2G bundle that offers free home charging and cost savings for EV owners.

The Power Pack Bundle includes a leased BYD Dolphin, Zaptec Pro bidirectional charger, and a smart tariff plan for less than £300 (R7,184) per month.

In exchange for their excess EV battery power, Octopus Energy guarantees that customers will receive completely free car charging for the duration of the lease.

The brain behind the system is the company’s Kraken tech platform, which automates the ideal charging and feed-in times.

While most EVs in South Africa do not officially support bidirectional charging, many of these will be able to through a V2H or V2G adapter or after a software update to the battery management system.