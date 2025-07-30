Good news for power outages in South Africa’s biggest city

A significant drop in Johannesburg power outages caused by cable theft and vandalism over the past few years shows that the province’s crackdown efforts may be paying off.

The Outlier recently reported that City Power’s figures indicated that monthly medium voltage outages caused by theft and vandalism decreased by over 70% since July 2023.

Medium-voltage outages refer to disruptions on the network that carries energy from the high-voltage transmission network to the low-voltage network that provides power to households and businesses.

In July 2023, the average number of monthly outages caused by cable thieves and vandals on the medium-voltage network in Johannesburg was 79. This decreased to 22 in March this year.

“Medium-voltage outages caused by theft and vandalism are decreasing when looking at the year-on-year change,” City Power said in its report for the second quarter of the 2024/25 financial year.

From October to December 2024, 94 medium-voltage outages were reported, just over half the number recorded for the year prior, 181.

Similarly, the year-to-date figures for medium-voltage outages at the end of March this year were 284, compared to 670 for the same metric a year earlier.

“This is due to the initiatives implemented since the beginning of the current financial year,” the utility added.

Copper cable theft has long been a problem for South Africa’s energy grid, costing Eskom between R5 billion and R7 billion every year.

Copper is the second-best conductor behind silver, making it an attractive target for criminal syndicates wanting to sell the mineral on the black market.

In 2017, former City Power director Louis Pieterse said that power outages caused by cable theft had risen from 4% in 2004 to roughly 40% at the time.

In 2022, the utility announced 2022 that it had spent roughly R100 million fighting cable theft in a single year.

City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava said in 2023 that this theft, in addition to load-shedding, was bringing the city’s electricity network to the brink of collapse.

The city even called on the army to help it fight crime after an attempted theft ignited a large fire underneath the M1 highway, resulting in extended power outages in large areas of the metro.

Cable theft crackdown

South Africa has implemented various measures to crack down on copper cable theft in the country, which appear to be working, based on Johannesburg’s data.

One of these was the Electricity Regulation Amendment (ERA) bill, which President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law in 2024.

The new legislation imposes punishments of up to 10 years in jail or fines of up to R5 million for those found guilty of copper theft.

Eskom also announced in early 2024 that it “would be moving away from using copper”, replacing old or stolen copper cables with a different material.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi also emphasised the need to further crack down on copper theft at his State of the Province address in February of this year.

In his speech, Lesufi outlined thirteen issues in the province that needed to be addressed urgently, the second of which was cable theft, after water.

The Premier said the Gauteng government had shut down 1,079 scrap yards for non-compliance and commissioned a 24-hour response team to tend to these crimes.

In addition, he said that the provincial government had shut down 593 spare shops and 149 tyre shops found to be operating illegally.

According to the province, 716 owners and operators were arrested and tried in Gauteng courts during the process.