Truth about load-shedding in South Africa

In the 18 years since South Africa’s latest load-shedding crisis began, the country has only successfully fully commissioned one new major power station and increased installed generating capacity by 30%.

This stands in stark contrast to progress after the previous load-shedding crisis that lasted from 1948 to 1953.

Eighteen years after that first occurred, South Africa had built 13 new power stations — the majority coming from Eskom — and increased its electricity-generating capacity by more than 400%.

While the causes of the two crises were very different, the previous and current governments had the same answer to fixing them: build more power stations.

The utility’s first severe power crisis occurred in 1948 due to a shortage of coal and surging demand from increased gold mining activity, forcing it to implement rotational national power cuts.

In the years that followed, Eskom embarked on an aggressive capacity expansion, relying heavily on loans from the World Bank.

The first step in resolving the crisis was commissioning the Pretoria West power station in 1952 and the first unit at the Hex Power Station in May 1952, adding about 300MW to the grid.

Another was the first 30MW unit at the Vierfontein station, adding a further 30MW in May 1953. The crisis was resolved by 1954, when another three power stations came online.

Over the 18 years that Eskom’s latest load-shedding crisis has played out, the country has expanded its total installed capacity by roughly 12,805MW through two large coal power stations.

While this is substantially more than the capacity built 70 years ago, it should be viewed in the context of the vastly improved coal power generation technologies and construction processes.

Furthermore, the interventions during the 1948 crisis were sufficient to end national rotational power cuts within five years.

Nearly two decades since load-shedding restarted in 2007, the government and Eskom are still not ready to declare an end to the crisis.

Although power cuts have receded in the past year and a half, a large part of this was due to less demand caused by declining economic activity, and homes and businesses generating their own power.

Two albatrosses

Editorial credit: fivepointsix / Shutterstock.com

The two megaprojects that were supposed to deliver South Africa from load-shedding — the Kusile and Medupi coal power stations — have come too late and cost too much.

Construction on the two plants began in 2008, and they were scheduled to be fully operational by 2014. Medupi was only fully commissioned earlier this month, over a decade later than planned.

Kusile’s last unit is only set to reach full commercial operation sometime in the second half of 2025. Both projects have suffered significant delays due to poor management and corruption.

To add insult to injury, the two power stations are estimated to have cost Eskom over R300 billion, compared to their original combined budgets of R160 billion.

This increased cost has directly impacted electricity tariffs, which have more than tripled since the crisis began, partly due to Eskom spending more to service debts from the two projects.

Functional capacity 11% lower than in 2007

Although South Africa’s total installed electricity capacity has increased by roughly 15,000MW since 2007, the functional capacity has declined by about 4,000MW.

In 2007, Eskom’s 42,618MW total capacity had an energy availability factor (EAF) of 87.5%, working out to roughly 37,300MW.

In 2024, the average yearly EAF stood at about 60%, making the functional capacity approximately 33,250MW.

That means South Africa has around 11% less electricity-generating capacity than it did when the latest load-shedding crisis began.

This is primarily due to inadequate or poor maintenance, which has resulted from an exodus of technically skilled personnel, exacerbated by politically motivated decisions.

The table below summarises the number of power stations South Africa built in the 18 years following the country’s first load-shedding crisis, compared to the ongoing one.