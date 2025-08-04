Solar power users under siege in South Africa

Many Eskom Direct customers with solar power have been paying substantially more for electricity in recent months.

Eskom’s annual price adjustments on 1 April 2025 included a major overhaul. Following approval by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa, it implemented its retail tariff plan (RTP).

This tariff methodology shifts more of the cost recovery in the power utility’s electricity tariffs to fixed components — like capacity charges — rather than variable consumption-based charges.

That has increased the amount of revenue Eskom collects from customers simply because they have a connection to the grid.

On Eskom’s most common tariff plans for residential users — Homepower 4 and Homeflex 4 — users pay R362.70 before consuming a single kWh of electricity. That is 88% higher than the previous charge of R192.90.

To gauge the impact of these charges on solar power users, MyBroadband configured systems suitable for households with monthly consumption of 450kWh, 600kWh, 900kWh, and 1,200kWh.

We used Solar Advice’s calculator for this exercise. It showed these systems would be able to supply well over 80% of their households’ consumption from self-generation.

This is a reasonable self-use proportion, assuming a home uses timers to primarily run high-demand appliances like electric geysers and pool pumps during the day and makes maximum use of its batteries.

A small household with an entry-level system that can produce 360kWh per month will pay R720.81 for the 90kWh of electricity they use from the grid. That is 51.48% higher than in March 2025.

If they had consumed all 450kWh from the grid, their bill would have been 30.29% higher from April 2025.

While the difference shrinks as consumption increases, even a large household that uses 1,200kWh in a month but only 240kWh from the grid is paying 36.83% more.

If they had consumed all their power from Eskom, their bill would have been 11.6% higher. Eskom argues that charging the same fixed fees to all users ensures they contribute equally to grid maintenance.

However, it does not explain how the cost of the fixed component on its most common residential tariff plans increased 88% in a year.

The table below compares the costs of solar power systems with varying capacities and how much Eskom Direct paid for grid electricity

Monthly consumption Basic — 450kWh Low — 600kWh Medium — 900kWh Large — 1,200kWh Solar panels 6 × 455W Mono Percium panels 7 × 455W Mono Percium panels 11 × 455W Mono Percium panels 15 × 455W Mono Percium panels Inverter (s) 1 × Fusion 5kW Hybrid Inverter 1 × Deye 5kW Hybrid Inverter 1 × Fusion 5kW Hybrid Inverter 1 x Fusion 8KW Hybrid Inverter Battery (-ies) 1 × HinaESS 5.12KWh lithium-ion packs 2 × HinaESS 5.12KWh lithium-ion packs 4 × HinaESS 5.12KWh lithium-ion packs 5 × HinaESS 5.12KWh lithium-ion packs Estimated generation per month 360kWh 480Wh 720kWh 960kWh Monthly bill without system Eskom Direct — Old R1,492.37 R1,915.93 R3,278.19 R4,640.46 Eskom Direct — New R1,944.42 R2,454.26 R3,816.53 R5,178.80 Difference +30.29% +28.10% +16.42% +11.60% Monthly utility bill with system Eskom Direct — Old R475.84 R560.55 R729.97 R899.39 Eskom Direct — New R720.81 R822.77 R1,026.71 R1,230.65 Difference +51.48% +46.78% +40.65% +36.83%

Entry-level solar system users paying 130% more than in a major metro

MyBroadband also compared Eskom’s latest prices with a metro that imposes no fixed charges — the City of Tshwane.

If the same household in the example above with the entry-level system were in Tshwane, it would pay R307.20 for the same electricity, well below half that of the Eskom Direct customer.

The difference shrinks as the grid consumption increases, but Eskom remains 36.46% more expensive even with the largest system.

While several other major municipalities have followed Eskom’s example with increased fixed charges, none have increased these fees by nearly as much as the utility.

It should be emphasised that although solar power users making little use of the grid are adversely affected by the changes, the effect is not exclusive to those with self-generation.

Smaller and less wealthy households that have always consumed less electricity are just as hard-hit as solar power customers.

There is more bad news on the horizon for lower-consumption users, as Nersa has only allowed Eskom to implement 20% of its

