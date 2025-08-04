Social unrest warning in South Africa

University of Johannesburg Professor of Sociology, Luke Sinwell, has warned that failing to address soaring electricity prices will likely result in more social unrest in South Africa.

Speaking to SABC News, Sinwell described the rate at which electricity prices in the country have risen as “insane”.

“It’s just insane the way electricity prices have outpaced inflation over the last 25 years. The middle class is also starting to feel the effects of the increase,” he said.

He said the root cause of the issue is a market-driven, neoliberalist attitude in South Africa, with the government putting profits before people, which must be dealt with.

“People won’t be able to access electricity and then, undoubtedly, people will rise up and shut down the communities, because that is often the only way they can be heard,” said Sinwell.

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa previously said that perennial underinvestment in electrical distribution infrastructure is largely to blame for high electricity prices in South Africa.

Many municipalities are also in debt with Eskom, which, combined with needing to maintain distribution infrastructure, means they are forced to apply for high electricity tariff hikes.

He warned that this will ultimately result in widespread energy poverty in the country, where residents have access to electricity but can’t afford to pay for it.

“They must choose whether to reload the units on prepaid, buy bread, or pay school fees. Those are difficult choices,” said Ramokgopa.

Sinwell alluded to this in his interview. However, he referenced “energy racism”, which is when working-class communities are disproportionately affected by high prices and deliberate disconnections.

“We define energy racism as the systemic exclusion of working-class and mainly black households from accessing affordable energy that they can access for a sustained period,” he said.

He warned that communities frustrated by this kind of scenario would protest high electricity prices to force the government to react.

“We’re going to eventually get communities rising up in protest like you saw in Tembisa. That is when the government intervenes and says: ‘oh, this is a problem that we need to resolve’,” said Sinwell.

Violent clashes in Tembisa

Photographer: JonathanJonesCreate / Shutterstock.com

Sinwell referred to the violent protests in Tembisa in mid-July 2025, which saw residents clash with police in protest over electricity charges.

At issue was the increased fixed grid connection fee that filtered through from Eskom’s new retail tariff plan to the Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality’s tariffs.

Residents reportedly blocked roads with burning tyres and debris after the City of Ekurhuleni implemented its annual electricity price and a R126 fixed charge at the start of the month.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved an average municipal electricity tariff hike of 11.32% for the 2025/26 financial year, effective from 1 July 2025.

Based on Ekurhuleni’s cost-of-supply study, Nersa approved a hike of 13.40% for the municipality. However, protestors said the per-unit fees were not the issue.

Community members demanded that the R126 fixed charge added to prepaid electricity recharges be scrapped permanently.

The protests began on Sunday, 20 July 2025, and protestors threw rocks and other debris at police while they tried to clear the area.

On Wednesday, 23 July 2025, Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza announced that he would return to council to discuss alternatives to the fixed charge.

“In the meantime, effectively, we will suspend temporarily the fixed charge of R126,” he said.

He urged residents to send petitions for the mayoral committee and council to consider, so that the local government can discuss a permanent solution.

However, DA City of Ekurhuleni caucus leader Brandon Pretorius warned that the fixed charge had been factored into the municipality’s budget and that service delivery will likely be impacted if it is removed.

“No matter what they cut, the cost will be hidden in some form, and we will see residents being shortchanged for it,” Pretorius told 702.