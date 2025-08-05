South Africans should beware fly-by-night solar power installers

South African homes and businesses should beware of fly-by-night solar power installers who prioritise profits and quick wins over safety, compliance, and long-term savings.

Solar power installer One Energy has warned of the emergence of a concerning number of operators cutting corners on critical safety and compliance requirements for solar power systems.

“Property owners must resist the temptation of cheap pricing and instead invest in qualified installers who prioritise safety and compliance,” One Energy spokesperson Teresa Kok said.

“The few thousand rand saved on a discount installation pale in comparison to the potential costs of fires, legal issues, and system failures.”

Among the issues One Energy has observed is a lack of comprehensive protection systems and the use of low cable quality on both the alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) sides of the system.

“Rogue installers frequently skip these components to reduce costs, leaving systems vulnerable to electrical faults that can cause fires, electrocution, and equipment damage,” Kok said.

“Proper solar installations require specialised DC-rated cables that can withstand outdoor conditions, UV exposure, and high voltages for decades.”

Quality installations also require weatherproof connections and appropriate cable management, but unscrupulous installers often use cheaper cables or make poor connections that degrade over time.

Loose connections can generate heat and sparks that ignite surrounding materials. Another problem was the insufficient grounding of metallic components like panel frames, mounting structures, and conduits.

“We regularly see fly-by-night operators frequently neglect earthing requirements in a bid to cut costs,” One Energy said.

“[This leaves] property owners exposed to potentially fatal electrical hazards during system faults or lightning strikes.”

Kok also warned that some installers were using cheap inverters that were not legally allowed to be connected to run in a grid-tied configuration.

Eskom and many municipalities have small-scale embedded generation (SSEG) policies that require compliance with South African National Standard (SANS) requirements.

A key requirement is anti-islanding, which prevents systems from pushing electricity back into the grid during a power outage, when technicians may be working on electrical infrastructure.

Inverter safety standards

The Deye 5kW hybrid inverter is one of many inverters that meet the required standards

Inverters that meet the necessary technical and safety criteria are listed on the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) database.

The City of Cape Town also keeps an updated list of these inverters on its website. Kok cautioned that using an unapproved inverted could result in several regrettable outcomes:

Registration rejection — Municipalities (or Eskom) will refuse SSEG applications for systems with non-compliant equipment

— Municipalities (or Eskom) will refuse SSEG applications for systems with non-compliant equipment Legal liability — Operating non-compliant systems may violate municipal bylaws and electrical regulations

— Operating non-compliant systems may violate municipal bylaws and electrical regulations Insurance issues — Insurance companies may refuse claims related to non-compliant installations

— Insurance companies may refuse claims related to non-compliant installations Grid instability — Non-compliant inverters can cause voltage fluctuations and other grid disturbances

Kok said that although discount installers may offer attractive upfront pricing, the true cost of their shortcuts was onerous and a serious liability.

In addition to fire and electrocution risks, they risk financial losses associated with the cost of system redesign and reinstallation to achieve compliance.

In the past few years, several other reputed installers have told MyBroadband that although their first-time customers had declined, they were seeing an increase in correction jobs from victims of fly-by-nights.

Other risks include repudiated insurance claims related to system failures, system performance issues, and a lack of proper maintenance and support.

Safety pitfalls

Poorly installed solar power systems or shoddy components can cause fires.

Kok provided several tips for spotting unqualified installers potentially selling dangerous systems:

Inability to explain SSEG compliance requirements

Offering non-NRS approved equipment

No mention or detail of the required protection systems

Lack of proper electrical certification or qualifications

Unwillingness to provide equipment documentation

Quotes significantly below market rates should be approached with caution

Reluctance by the provider to detail cost breakdowns of components and labour

High-pressure sales tactics — pressure for immediate decisions

Vague or missing warranty terms

Hesitance to provide qualifications of the installers

Stores requiring online upfront payments where there is no verified physical presence of the provider

No fixed business address or established local presence

No established track record or history of reviews from previous customers

Lack of professional insurance coverage and tax compliance

Kok also warned businesses with substantial power demands of the particularly stringent approval processes for large solar power systems with capacities of 100kWp or higher.

That requires approval from both municipal authorities and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa), due to the greater impact these systems can have on electrical infrastructure.