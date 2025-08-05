R1-billion blow to Koeberg nuclear power station

The High Court has ordered Eskom to pay nearly R1 billion to French nuclear contractor Framatome, following a legal battle over delays in replacing steam generators at Koeberg Power Station.

The court found the state-owned power utility failed to fulfil critical preparatory obligations to complete the construction project within the agreed-upon timeline.

The ruling clearly states that Eskom must compensate Framatome for the resulting losses, and the court issued the following order:

Eskom must pay Framatome €35,288,582 (R753,585,386) exclusive of VAT;

Eskom must pay Framatome R256,631,358, exclusive of VAT; and,

Eskom must pay the costs of the counter-application.

This was despite Eskom’s insistence that the dispute resolution process did not lead to any “penalties or fines.” The two compensation orders pertain to different parts of Eskom’s contract with Framatome.

MyBroadband asked Eskom about the ruling and whether there would be any counterclaims resulting from Framatome’s (and previously Areva’s) history of delays regarding installing six steam generators.

The state-owned power utility had not publicly announced any counterclaims regarding Framatome’s delays in manufacturing, delivering, and constructing the six new steam generators for Koeberg.

In response, Eskom sent the statement it published clarifying the dispute resolution process between itself and Framatome, in which it claimed that there are “no penalties or fines due”.

It argues that two separate legal processes are being confused, with the recent court ruling being separate from

“Eskom confirms that the two contractual disputes with Framatome are being addressed through the agreed resolution process,” it said.

The power utility added that the High Court’s ruling from 17 July 2025 was over a year late and is currently reviewing the judgment to determine its next steps.

“Recent media reports appear to have mixed separate legal processes,” said Eskom.

“To clarify, no new payments are currently due, and all actions taken by Eskom have been in line with the applicable legal and contractual processes.”

The power utility said two disputes were adjudicated between December 2022 and February 2023, after which Eskom escalated the matters to arbitration as it wasn’t satisfied with the adjudicator’s decisions.

“The arbitration was held from June to July 2025, and a decision is expected in the last quarter of Eskom’s financial year,” it added.

Cracks form at Koeberg Nuclear Power Station

Koeberg Nuclear Power Station, the only nuclear power station in South Africa.

Just two days before the High Court ruling, Eskom confirmed further delays in returning Koeberg Unit 1 to service, after it found cracks in the tubing of two of its three newly installed steam generators.

The nuclear generation unit is offline for the second phase of its long-term operation and maintenance programme. It was scheduled to return to service by July 2025.

“This revised timeline underscores Eskom’s commitment to conducting thorough inspections and maintaining the highest quality standards,” Eskom said.

It added that the delay would ensure ongoing safe and reliable performance of the country’s only nuclear power station.

“During scheduled detailed eddy current inspections, defects were identified on four tubes among several thousand tubes inspected, across two of the newly installed generators,” it said.

For reference, eddy current inspections offer a nondestructive means of testing to detect cracks, corrosion, or wear in the metal tubes of steam generators.

“Eskom immediately carried out an advanced automated process to address the four tube defects, supported by specialised international teams working alongside local experts,” Eskom said.

“These critical repairs have now been successfully completed to uphold the highest safety and quality standards.”

The power utility stated that the major maintenance activities, which include 10-year Integrated Leak Rate Tests (ILRT), have already been completed.

Koeberg’s Unit 2 generator must be shut down again before its nuclear operating licence expires in November 2025. During the shutdown, it will undergo post-replacement testing.