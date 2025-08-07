Permanent end of load-shedding in reach

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the permanent end of load-shedding is “within touching distance” in South Africa.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika at the Medupi Power Station, the minister said eight of Eskom’s 14 coal-fired power stations currently have an energy availability factor (EAF) over 71%.

“South Africans must be confident that we’ve turned a corner, and at the right time, we will be able to share with the country where we are relative to the overall objective of ending load-shedding,” he said.

“We are within touching distance, and I think in the next week or two we’ll call a media briefing just to show you what the performance has been.”

Of the eight coal-fired power stations with energy availability factors above 71%, Ramokgopa noted that one has an EAF over 91% and that the Medupi Power Station’s EAF is around 83%.

He said his department’s and Eskom’s efforts to improve the EAF will help South Africa achieve a state of energy security.

“For energy security, you must have enough headroom to meet the expectation of a growing economy, but also, that headroom must be able to absorb any major failures of the units,” said Ramokgopa.

“I think we are moving in the right direction. I am exceptionally confident in our ability to turn the situation around.”

Eskom last implemented load-shedding in early May 2025. The power utility said delays in returning units from maintenance and unexpected breakdowns made Stage 2 necessary during evening peaks.

However, after rapidly restoring some of its generation units to service, the rotational power cuts were suspended two days later.

The sudden load-shedding in early 2025 ended an over 300-day break from the rotational power cuts in South Africa.

Eskom described the events leading up to the sudden implementation as “the perfect storm”, with breakdowns at two of its best-performing coal-fired power stations: Lethabo and Mathimba.

During its winter outlook, Eskom forecast that its worst-case scenario was 21 days of up to Stage 2 load-shedding over the 2025 winter peak period.

Part of this was the load-shedding implemented in early May. However, Eskom’s performance this winter has staved off load-shedding since.

End of load-shedding promised before

Mteto Nyati, Eskom chairman

In February 2025, Eskom board chair Mteto Nyati said he was confident that Eskom’s load-shedding would be history by the end of March 2025.

He based his assumption on the power utility returning several large generating units to service by that date.

“We had this plan. This was a two-year plan which was adopted in March 2023. We have been implementing that plan,” said Nyati.

“We are now like two or three months away from the end of that two years. End of March 2025, that’s when the plan should have been executed.”

He added that, once the plan concluded, he, Ramokgopa, and Eskom CEO Dan Marokane would announce the permanent end of load-shedding in South Africa.

However, he noted that specific actions, including synchronising Medupi Unit 4 to the grid, had to be completed between then and the end of March 2025.

No such announcement regarding the end of load-shedding has come to fruition, despite Nyati’s timeline.

MyBroadband asked Nyati and Eskom about their failure to announce the end of load-shedding in mid-April 2025, and they said they would give feedback during the Winter Outlook presentation.

Speaking during Eskom’s Winter Outlook briefing on 5 May 2025, Nyati acknowledged that the power utility had not met expectations.

“We have not been proud of how we have performed. A few metrics showed that things did not align with what we were capable of doing,” he said.

The problems included power plant reliability, a delay in returning generation units to service, and issues with its coal supply.

Eskom later stated that it would only make a formal announcement about the end of load-shedding when the power system demonstrated consistent, long-term stability.