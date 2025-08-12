What’s Next — LookSee Executive Head Marc du Plessis on the financial case for home solar in 2025

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, LookSee’s Marc du Plessis discusses why there is still a strong case to invest in home solar in 2025.

Du Plessis is the Executive Head at LookSee — a subsidiary of Standard Bank focused on championing home efficiency in South Africa.

He is a business operations and revenue management veteran with over a decade of industry experience, having previously served as Spark Media CEO from 2016 until 2018.

At Spark Media, Du Plessis achieved 25% annual growth for the company and won the 2018 Top Media Sales Business Award.

Du Plessis was then appointed Group Executive: Digital Businesses at CTP-Caxton Limited in 2019.

Most recently, he joined LookSee and Standard Bank in 2021 to take on his current role.

Du Plessis prides himself on being a hands-on operating executive who boasts valuable expertise in digital enablement and as an entrepreneurial growth enabler.

The interview

In this interview, du Plessis explains the main reason that South Africans are investing in solar energy in 2025.

He unpacks the financial case for home solar before explaining why some homeowners might be seeing lower savings than they had originally expected.

Du Plessis then discusses the initiatives LookSee has created to maximise its clients’ savings, such as the LookSee Savings Guarantee, and how they are powered by technology.

He also unpacks why electric geyser conversions are a great option for many households, before discussing LookSee’s partnership with SANEDI on the country’s first energy and carbon certification for existing homes.

Du Plessis concludes the discussion by mentioning the technologies and opportunities LookSee is investigating to increase the savings South Africans can enjoy from solar energy.

Watch the full interview with Marc du Plessis, below.