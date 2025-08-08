Free home electricity giant investing R4.4 billion in South Africa — with backing from Rupert-owned fund

A UK residential energy giant that offers a unique free electricity product to homes in three countries plans to expand across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Octopus Energy’s generation arm recently announced that it aims to mobilise $250 million (R4.44 billion) in investment in clean energy, e-mobility, battery storage, and power upgrades in the region.

The investment will fund a wide range of clean energy initiatives, including rooftop solar and battery storage rollouts and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure expansions.

The Octopus Energy Power Africa Fund was launched with an initial $60 million and aims to grow to $250 million over the next three years.

Octopus Energy believes that Africa offers vast renewable energy potential. The International Renewable Energy Agency estimates that the continent holds 40% of the world’s renewable resources.

Despite this enormous potential, only 2% of global renewable energy investments are coming into Africa.

“Africa is abundant with clean energy potential — enough to build the next-generation renewable powerhouse and a greener, fairer future fuelled by sunshine and wind,” said Octopus Energy Generation CEO Zoisa North-Bond.

Octopus Energy is partnering with local companies, including Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Managers, which is jointly owned by the Rupert family and Phuthuma Nhleko, a former MTN Group CEO.

Since its founding in London in 2015, Octopus Energy has become the UK’s largest supplier of electricity for domestic use.

In addition to its home country, it offers its products and services in 13 markets, including the US and Australia.

The company has recently made headlines for its Zero Bills product, which it aims to offer in 100,000 homes by 2030.

As of August 2024, Octopus Energy and its developer partners have completed or are currently building 1,000 Zero Bill homes across the UK, Germany, and New Zealand.

This first-of-its-kind offering guarantees homes will pay nothing for their electricity through a partnership with residential developers.

A housing development in New Zealand using Octopus Energy’s Zero Bills Homes product

Zero Bill homes are built or retrofitted to be highly energy efficient using insulation, triple-glazed windows, and a heat pump.

In exchange for free electricity, each home’s roof is fitted with as many Octopus Energy solar panels as it can support. These panels are paired with an inverter and battery.

The secret ingredient for free electricity is the company’s supply-and-demand management software, Kraken, which it uses itself and licenses to other electricity utilities.

Running on the Amazon cloud, Kraken optimises the use and sale of self-generated electricity and grid importing.

In addition to making their electricity usage as clean as possible by optimising the use of renewables — both from the panels and the grid — the software ensures Octopus Energy sells power at a profit.

Octopus Energy effectively gives users free electricity in exchange for using their roofs as part of a large distributed power plant.

If it could install 12 panels on each of the 100,000 homes where it plans to roll out the product, it would have 600MW of solar power capacity.

That is greater than the 540MW Kenhardt facility, the biggest utility-scale solar power plant currently installed in South Africa.

Having generation distributed across the network at points where residential users would have had a grid connection anyway eliminates the need to buy land for a plant or invest in transmission expansions.

The only caveat is that total monthly energy consumption is limited to a fair use amount, which is set at roughly double the average home’s usage.

Octopus Energy customers are also charged separately for EV charging, which can be particularly power-hungry. It remains to be seen what products Octopus Energy plans to roll out in South Africa.

The country’s electricity supply and trading market will open up to more private participation in the coming years, similar to the UK’s configuration.

Given the rising costs of electricity in South Africa and ample solar power availability, Octopus Energy’s Zero Bills product could be immensely popular locally.