Eskom shooting the lights out

Eskom’s power stations reached a major milestone last week, achieving a higher energy availability factor (EAF) than at the same time in 2024.

According to the power utility’s latest System Status Outlook, the average EAF between 28 July and 3 August 2025 (week 31) was 69.06%.

That is up nearly four percentage points from the week before and a roughly 10-point jump from the start of winter.

The truly impressive feat is the calendar year-to-date EAF edging over the level observed in 2024, when Eskom altogether avoided load-shedding for most of the year.

As of last week, the annual EAF was 58.88%, compared with 58.75% at the same time last year.

A decline in breakdowns has been the main contributor to Eskom’s recent performance improvement, which is reflected in its unplanned capacity outage loss factor (UCLF).

Last week, the UCLF stood at 20.76%, its lowest level for the year. That follows the previous nine-month low of 23.80% last week. It is also lower than the 21.23% in the same week last year.

Eskom’s planned capacity outage load factor (PCLF), the proportion of total generation offline due to scheduled maintenance was 9.78%.

While slightly lower than in week 30, it was about one percentage point higher in the same week last year.

If Eskom had conducted the same level of planned maintenance as last year, its weekly EAF would have been over 70%, equalling the highest level in the past five years.

EE Business Intelligence managing director and energy expert Chris Yelland praised the Eskom generation team for the “dramatic” improvement.

To reach its 70% average EAF goal, Eskom must sustain this performance improvement for an extended period.

The weekly EAF generally peaks around the middle of the year, before declining in the summer months as Eskom ramps up its planned maintenance programme.

Yelland published the graphs below showing how Eskom’s 2025 weekly EAF, UCLF, and PCLF compares with previous years.

Capacity available

Capacity offline due to unplanned breakdowns

Capacity offline due to unplanned maintenance

End of load-shedding in sight

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity and Energy

Earlier this week, electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told Newzroom Afrika that the permanent end of load-shedding was “within touching distance”.

Ramokgopa explained that eight of Eskom’s 14 coal power stations were operating with an EAF over 71% and that he was confident the power utility had turned a corner.

Eskom’s peak and residual energy demand have also continued to decline. In Week 31, overall demand was 1.81% lower than in the same week last year.

The combined impact of the improved fleet performance and lower electricity demand can be seen in Eskom’s 52-week outlook.

The most recent outlook showed that the highest likelihood of load-shedding was in the current week (4–10 August 2025).

Therafter, Eskom anticipates no load-shedding under its planned risk scenario with 15,200MW of unplanned breakdowns until early August of 2026.

For the rest of the year, Eskom anticipates possible generation shortfalls in two weeks only under its more severe “likely” risk scenario, with 17,200MW of breakdowns.

For reference, Eskom’s average breakdowns have been below 13,000MW in the last three weeks.

Despite breakdowns hovering above that level for 10 consecutive weeks earlier this year, Eskom has only needed to implement 26 hours of load-shedding since 1 April 2025.

The outlook is particularly impressive when compared with last year, despite Eskom lowering the planned and likely risk scenarios levels by 1,000MW in 2025.

It should also be noted that the impact of the 800MW Kusile Unit 6, which is online and delivering power to the grid, is not yet factored into the EAF.

It is expected to reach full commercial operation some time in the second half of 2025, boosting the EAF by between one and two percentage points.

The tables below compare Eskom’s 52-week system status outlooks in week 31 of 2024 and 2025. The meaning of the colours is as follows: