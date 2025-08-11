Important announcement for South Africans with solar panels on their roofs

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) recommends waiting to register rooftop solar systems after Eskom agreed to consider issues the civil action organisation raised surrounding the policy.

Outa met with Eskom Distribution management over the utility’s controversial solar photovoltaic compliance and registration requirements.

“Eskom Distribution has agreed to consider the issues Outa raised and respond in due course,” the civil action organisation said.

“Until Outa is satisfied that the registration requirements are necessary, Outa suggests that homeowners and businesses hold off registering.”

The meeting between Outa and Eskom Distribution management on 8 August 2025 revealed that the power utility is still addressing several matters related to the new requirements.

The requirements, introduced in December 2024, apply to low-voltage solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage systems (BES) installed in homes and businesses nationwide.

Outa expressed its concerns about Eskom’s “restrictive and costly” compliance requirements, relating to:

Prepaid electricity users with prepayment meters on Eskom’s Homelight tariff plans who have installed or intend to install low-voltage solar and/or battery systems;

Postpaid electricity users with credit meters on Eskom’s Homepower tariff plans who have installed or intend to install low-voltage solar and/or battery systems; and,

Electricity users on the Homeflex time-of-use tariff who have installed or intend to install low-voltage solar and/or battery systems do not export energy into the Eskom network.

Outa said it viewed the requirements as irrational, unfair, anti-poor, and discriminatory against households and businesses that have taken action to reduce their energy consumption from the grid or plan to do so.

The civil action organisation said the SABS Code of Practice for Low-Voltage Electrical Installations is being amended to cover standby and grid-tied solar and BES systems.

It added that the Occupational Health and Safety Act, the Electrical Installation Regulations, and the mandatory standard SANS 10142-1 will provide the compliance regulations for these systems.

“In such circumstances, there is no need for Eskom’s requirement to have a professional registered with the Engineering Council of South Africa to sign off residential SSEG installations,” said Outa.

It added that the Certificate of Compliance (CoC) issued by an electrical contractor and electrician accredited by and registered with the Department of Employment and Labour should be sufficient.

Outa believed Eskom may be overstepping its regulatory authority, safety mandate, and enforcement authority through its current registration and compliance requirements.

“Eskom Distribution delegates present agreed to unpack the matters raised by Outa and to respond to the various questions and representations in due course,” it said.

Rebellion against Eskom

In mid-July 2025, Afriforum reiterated its stance that Eskom’s new registration requirements have no legal basis and warned that the power utility may abuse people’s details for future tariffs.

In a YouTube discussion, two of the civil rights organisation’s senior members said they believe South Africans should not bother registering their systems.

Eskom argued that a regular CoC is insufficient to ensure the system’s safety and required an embedded generator compliance in its place.

It maintained that this document can only be signed off by an electrical engineer registered with the Engineering Council of South Africa (Ecsa).

The requirements carry significant cost implications for unregistered solar power users who get their grid power directly from Eskom, adding anywhere from R20,000 to R50,000 to the cost of their system.

Afriforum advisor for local government affairs, Deidrè Steffens, argued that there is no statutory requirement for solar power systems under 100kWp to register with Eskom.

She said the Electricity Regulation Act only requires embedded generators connected to the grid with more than 100kWp production to register with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

Steffens also highlighted that Eskom’s requirement for SSEG customers to get an electrical engineer registered with Ecsa to approve the system is not a prescribed requirement.

“The enforceable National Rational Standards (NRS) say nothing about the requirement for engineer sign-off; it primarily speaks of an accredited technician who must sign off on the system,” said Steffens.

She cautioned people to tread carefully when dealing with Eskom in this regard, including its offers of free bidirectional meters, feed-in tariffs, and zero registration fees.