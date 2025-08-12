Eskom slammed and urged to back down

EE Business Intelligence managing director Chris Yelland has slammed Eskom’s decision to challenge the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s (Nersa) approval of five electricity trading licences.

His criticism comes after electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa issued a statement urging Eskom to withdraw its litigation.

Yelland said the executive intervention comes from a higher level than the electricity minister, indicating that he believes the Presidency is unhappy with Eskom’s actions.

“This is an intergovernmental dispute. The constitution requires that government departments and government entities should not resolve their differences through litigation in court,” he told 702.

Yelland added that these departments and entities should engage with one another to resolve their differences.

“I think The Presidency, Operation Vulindlela, and the minister are very unhappy that Eskom is doing this through legal action and not resolving the issues among themselves,” he said.

Yelland described Eskom’s move as surprising, considering Nersa had already announced that it had commenced formulating electricity trading rules.

“That’s what Eskom was saying it needed. Here’s Nersa putting in place these rules, and Eskom litigated in court,” he stated.

Yelland said that enabling the electricity licences and ultimately ending Eskom’s monopoly on the electricity market can be achieved quickly.

“Nersa announced that the process of doing these trading rules will be reduced from one year down to six months and even to three months,” he said.

“It can be done quickly, and therefore there should be no need to litigate because the litigation process can drag on for years and years.”

Yelland added that Eskom’s claim that the licences relate to providers cherry-picking its “better” customers is nonsense.

“For Eskom to say that this is cherry-picking of Eskom’s customers. Nonsense. They are not Eskom’s customers. They are customers who would like freedom of choice,” he stated.

In a statement published on Friday, 8 August 2025, Ramokgopa urged Eskom to consider withdrawing its court action against the energy regulator.

“The minister encourages Eskom to consider staying or withdrawing its court action to allow for the participatory regulatory process to unfold without parallel legal processes,” his department said.

He warned that running legal processes simultaneously could undermine confidence or delay critical reforms in South Africa’s energy sector.

“The ministry remains committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure that electricity market reforms support economic growth, industrial competitiveness, and energy security,” he said.

Business groups slam Eskom’s legal action

Editorial credit: Bruce Smyth / Shutterstock.com

The electricity ministry’s statement came after Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) and Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) called on the government to stop Eskom’s litigation.

The groups called on the government to prevent Eskom from trying to protect its monopoly in South Africa and protect South Africa’s national energy reform programme.

Eskom launched its litigation because the trading licences infringe on its licence rights, and go against Nersa’s condition that only one licensee can provide electricity in an area.

It flagged several other concerns, including that the trading licences’ granting would encourage other providers to cherry-pick its high-value customers, and work against its pricing structures.

Eskom argued that competition in the market would ultimately disadvantage the state power utility, which could impact its finances and cross-subsidy structures.

Industry experts and business groups have criticised the power utility, alleging that it is only litigating to protect its monopoly in the energy sector.

Critics said this would undermine the national energy reform programme, which was designed to help South Africa achieve energy security.

“These actions create uncertainty and send a negative signal to investors, delay critical energy projects, and ultimately may prolong the devastating economic and social impact of load shedding,” the groups said.

“By legally challenging Nersa’s awarding of trading licenses, Eskom is actively working to protect its historical monopoly at the direct expense of a stable national power supply.”

The groups added that Eskom can’t be both the primary cause of South Africa’s energy crisis and the gatekeeper to its solution.