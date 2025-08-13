Home solar power bombshell in South Africa

A MyBroadband analysis shows that grid-only electricity in two major metros is already more expensive than using a loan-financed solar power system that can meet over 90% of the demand of households.

In the past few years, many desperate South African homeowners have taken out loans to buy solar power systems that could shield them from load-shedding.

They did so expecting that the monthly loan repayments combined with the remaining electricity bill would be more expensive than only using their utility’s supply.

However, many found the extra cost was a small price to pay for not having to worry about power cuts.

Plummeting solar power component costs and rising grid electricity prices have drastically reduced the effective cost of load-shedding protection in August 2025.

In some cases, we found that having a solar power system that can supply over 90% of electricity demand while providing load-shedding backup was cheaper than using only grid electricity.

We calculated the cost of a loan on an entry-level solar power system and a reduced electricity bill for the average household’s needs when factoring in electricity savings.

The effective cost of a solar system will vary greatly depending on its specifications and the amount of electricity a household consumes.

Our analysis used the average customer on Eskom’s most common residential tariff plan — Homepower 4 — as our point of departure for consumption.

These customers consumed roughly 656kWh monthly in 2024. That works out to about 22kWh per day or just 0.91kWh per hour.

Using Solar Advice’s online calculator, we configured a system that could meet the majority of this type of household’s demand.

The system had eight 455W Mono Percium PV panels, a Deye 5kW hybrid inverter, and a 10.24kWh battery system.

While a 5.12kWh battery would be sufficient for load-shedding protection, our calculations showed the 10.24kWh battery was a far more cost-effective option for electricity savings.

Over 92% off-grid

Using Eskom’s estimates for average residential usage of 656kWh, a household will use around 10.93kWh overnight when the sun cannot supply any power.

With a 10.24kWh battery that has a maximum depth-of-discharge of 90%, which is what many modern lithium-iron phosphate packs support, they would have nearly 9.22kWh of energy for night-time use.

Assuming the rest of their demand is fully met by the solar panels and batteries during the day, they would only use 51.3kWh from the grid in a month — less than 8% of their total demand.

To compare the cost of that energy and a system capable of bringing it down to that level with grid-only electricity, we used a seven-year loan with an interest rate of 20.5%.

The system’s cash price was R98,153.65, and monthly repayments were R2,305. An Eskom Direct Homepower 4 customer would pay R589 for their 51.3kWh.

Therefore, the combined bill would be R2,894, compared with R2,709 when only using Eskom. That means that they will pay R185 extra for the option with solar power.

In Cape Town and Johannesburg, the option with self-generation and backup worked out to be R205 and R238 more expensive, respectively.

While these are not insignificant differences, the extra cost is less than 10%, which many might consider a small sum for power outage protection.

In Durban, the cost was nearly identical when using only grid power or supplementing with the solar power system. In Tshwane, it was substantially cheaper to supplement with solar power.

Solar with grid fallback in Durban and Tshwane is cheaper mainly because these municipalities do not levy high fixed charges for grid connections.

The table below compares the real cost of a loan-financed solar power system sufficient to supply over 90% of the average South African household’s demand in the four biggest metros and for Eskom Direct customers.