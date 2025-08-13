Power cut off at State IT company over R3.2 million bill

The City of Tshwane disconnected electricity at the State Information and Technology (Sita) head office in Pretoria on Tuesday over an outstanding bill of R3.2 million.

Sita is the government’s official ICT services provider and is responsible for many of the backend systems that provide essential public services, including Home Affairs’ notorious online verification system.

The disconnection of its head office is part of the TshwaneYaTima (Tshwane switches off) campaign, in which the metro embarks on highly publicised electricity disconnections.

It typically targets its worst defaulters with bills in the millions of rand and names and shames them on social media, revealing how much they owe, shortly after the disconnection.

On Tuesday, Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya detailed electricity disconnections at four properties owing a combined R10 million on her Twitter/X profile.

Moya said that Sita’s head office was not consistently paying its electricity bills, with some months going by without any payments.

“I never understand why government departments are unable to pay their bills while they demand services from the municipality,” Moya said.

“Municipalities are buckling under pressure. We need all consumers to pay their debt to ensure that we are able to fund service delivery.”

In an update later in the day, Moya said that Sita had paid its bill. “We thank the agency for honouring its debt,” she said.

Sita spokesperson Tlali Tlali subsequently explained it had prepaid account with the municipality which was serviced regularly, but had underestimated actual usage at the site.

It has since adjusted the average monthly electricity consumption rate of municipal services to be approximately R2.6 million.

“This recalibration will inform future planning and ensure more accurate forecasting of service needs,” Tlali said.

However, the agency also pointed out that the municipality had not issued a pre-warning or final notice before the service suspension, against its own procedural requirements.

“These steps were regrettably not followed, resulting in a procedurally unfair process and denying Sita the opportunity to respond or rectify the situation in advance,” Tlali said.

Sita has multiple accounts with the municipality, and one of its sites had sufficient credit to cover the shortfall.

“A credit transfer could have been arranged to offset the amount owing and avoid the suspension of services,” Tlali said.

“As institutions of the state, both Sita and the City of Tshwane share a common mandate to support and enhance service delivery to all citizens.”

Sita said while the temporary suspension of services was unfortunate, it did not disrupt government operations, as the office continued functioning through its backup power generator.



Government entities and buildings frequent non-payers

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya outside Sita head offices in Erasmuskloof

This is not the first time that Tshwane has cut off electricity or other services at properties owned or used by national government entities or state-owned companies.

In early 2022, the city disconnected Denel’s Lyttelton Campus in Centurion, which included a building owned by the SA Military Health Service, over an undisclosed electricity debt. This was quickly paid.

Later that year, it also disconnected South African Police Services and South African Revenue Services buildings due to their landlords’ outstanding bills. These bills were also settled within hours.

Most recently, Tshwane cut off municipal services at the Transnet Engineering head office over an outstanding bill of R56 million in July 2025.

Multiple Transnet buildings in Ekurhuleni have also been without power for months due to disconnections stemming from R14 million in debt to that municipality.

Tshwane has also cut off embassies and well-known private businesses like the Sheraton Hotel for significant outstanding debts in the past few years.

The city has explained that non-payment not only makes it difficult to effectively deliver services to paying residents but also threatens its ability to pay upstream providers like Eskom and Rand Water.

Eskom and Tshwane have frequently butted heads over billions of rand in bulk electricity supply arrear debt, with the power utility frequently threatening to cut off power to the metro.

The debt grew from R1.9 billion in 2022 to R6.7 billion in 2024, resulting in Eskom taking the metro to court.

The power utility settled with Tshwane, which agreed to a five-year payment arrangement plan to pay off the debt. As of April 2025, the city had reduced its debt by around R1 billion.