Stopping a total blackout in South Africa

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says ending load-shedding was not the ultimate goal of turning Eskom around. It was to guard against a total blackout.

Speaking during a media briefing on Wednesday, 13 August 2025, the minister highlighted some of the efforts to ensure South Africa doesn’t face a future grid collapse or another energy crisis.

“I’m confident that we are getting out of the woods. We are marching, and we are going to get out of the woods,” said Ramokgopa.

“Our point is not to end at ending load-shedding. It is to ensure that, going into the future, the country’s not plunged into darkness.”

Improving Eskom’s Energy Availability Factor (EAF), which he noted had stepped up from a low of 49% in late 2022, is critical to achieving this.

“We moved from 49% EAF. We now want to stabilise at 65%. In the past two weeks, we are averaging there,” said Ramokgopa.

However, he said Eskom must prioritise sustaining the good performance of various power stations, including Koeberg and Kusile, to maintain this EAF.

“We are going to execute Koeberg Unit 1. We are going to ensure that we sustain the performance of this well-performing power station,” the minister said.

“In that new category of performers is Kusile. Thanks to the leadership of Kusile, it was able to return units one, two, and three. Now Kusile is out of that list of stations in ICU, and it is performing.”

Ramokgopa said addressing Eskom’s skills gap is also critical to ensuring the future stability of the national power grid.

“We can’t rely on outside parties to come and help us to perform what is essentially the minimum function that is expected of us. The core function of Eskom is to keep these machines running,” he said.

“There’s a reinvestment in the skills. Our own skills internally, take them up a notch.”

Ramokgopa said these skills should also relate to renewable energy, noting that the energy mix in South Africa is changing and that Eskom will participate in renewable generation.

End of load-shedding within reach

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, South Africa’s Minister of Energy and Electricity at Kendal Power Station

The minister recently said the permanent end of load-shedding is “within touching distance” in South Africa, adding that eight of Eskom’s 14 coal-fired power stations currently have an EAF over 71%.

“South Africans must be confident that we’ve turned a corner, and at the right time, we will be able to share with the country where we are relative to the overall objective of ending load-shedding,” he said.

“We are within touching distance, and I think in the next week or two we’ll call a media briefing just to show you what the performance has been.”

Of the eight power stations above 71% EAF, the minister noted that one has an EAF over 91%, and that the Medupi Power Station’s EAF is around 83%.

He added that continuing to improve EAF will help South Africa achieve a state of energy security, with enough headroom to absorb unit failures and meet the expectations of a growing economy.

“I think we are moving in the right direction. I am exceptionally confident in our ability to turn the situation around,” said Ramokgopa.

However, the end of load-shedding has been promised before. In early 2025, Eskom board chair Mteto Nyati said he was confident that Eskom load-shedding would be history by the end of March this year.

“We had this plan. This was a two-year plan which was adopted in March 2023. We have been implementing that plan,” said Nyati.

“We are now like two or three months away from the end of that two years. End of March 2025, that’s when the plan should have been executed.”

He added that when that time came, he, Ramokgopa, and Eskom CEO Dan Marokane would announce the permanent end of load-shedding in South Africa. Unfortunately, today’s press briefing was not that time.