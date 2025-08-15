Major South African bank saying goodbye to Eskom power

South African financial services firm Investec has applied for an electricity trading licence to procure power from the Illikwa Solar PV Facility in the Free State.

The trading licence is currently under consideration. If approved, it will help Investec support its operations and more of its customers.

“Our role in the energy sector is guided by a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability, while contributing meaningfully to South Africa’s evolving energy landscape,” Investec told MyBroadband.

“Should our application be successful, the licence would complement our current energy solutions, enabling us to support not only our own operations but also a broader portfolio of customers.”

Investec lodged its application for an electricity trading licence with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) in early May 2025.

“Subject to the approval from Nersa, these trading activities will be conducted over Eskom’s transmission and distribution networks,” it said.

“Investec Bank Limited will buy power from the Illikwa Solar PV Facility near Parys, Free State Province, South Africa.”

Energize reports that the bank has signed a generator power purchase agreement with the Illikwa Solar plant and included a signed connection and use-of-system agreement with Eskom in its submission.

It also included a request to amend its existing electricity supply agreement. Investec Bank Limited will sell and supply power through the trading licence to Investec’s headquarters in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Nersa held public hearings on 8 August 2025 for stakeholders to submit comments on Investec’s electricity trading licence application and three others. The outcome is not yet public.

The Illikwa Solar PV Facility, from which Investec will procure power, is a 50MW solar power plant currently under construction.

Mainstream Renewable Power is leading the project, and Investec holds a 30% equity stake. The plant is scheduled to come online in early 2026.

South Africans ditching Eskom

South African residents and businesses have increasingly invested in alternative energy sources to reduce their reliance on Eskom electricity in recent years.

In 2024, Nersa registered a record 469 private-sector power projects with a combined generation capacity of over 4,000MW.

In the two years prior, more than 400 projects were registered with the energy regulator, bringing the total private power generation capacity to over 11,000MW at the end of 2024.

According to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings, the rapid increase in private sector power generation results from South Africa’s deregulation of the market to allow private sector investment.

“The biggest success story of this is obviously if we look at our electricity development,” said Lings.

“When they deregulated the sector, the private sector stepped in and has built a huge amount of energy infrastructure.”

Major industries, such as data centre providers, have significantly reduced their reliance on Eskom generation in recent years.

South Africa’s biggest data centre operator, Teraco, aims to achieve 100% of its energy consumption from clean sources by 2035.

The company plans to ditch power from dirty sources, such as coal-fired power stations. However, it will remain an Eskom customer as it needs grid connections to wheel electricity.

Wheeling involves transmitting electricity generated from power stations to where it is needed in other parts of the country.

This allows solar power plants to be constructed in regions with the best solar resources, with the electricity they generate wheeled to cities where it is most needed.

Teraco secured grid allocation for a 120MW utility-scale solar power plant in February 2024. Once completed and operational, it will produce more than 354,000MWh of solar energy annually.

“This plant is a significant component of Teraco’s plan to achieve 100% clean energy,” it said.

“Teraco will own the 120MW solar PV plant and wheel the renewable energy to its data centres, with the plan to create its own sustainable energy source.”

The data centre operator has also deployed 6MW of rooftop solar across its facilities, and plans to increase that capacity to 10MW each by December 2026.

The graphs below, provided by Lings, shows the rapid growth of South Africa’s private electricity production.