Electricity minister’s warning about letting Eskom die

Energy and electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has warned that accelerating private participation in South Africa’s electricity market at the cost of Eskom’s business could hurt the poor.

Ramokgopa made these remarks during a media briefing on Wednesday, 13 August 2025, primarily to update the public on the state of Eskom’s electricity network.

The minister was responding to questions about Eskom and the South African Local Government Association’s (Salga) legal challenges to the licensing of seven private electricity traders.

The entities want the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) to first establish clear rules for electricity trading before issuing trading licences.

Ramokgopa recently called on the parties to drop the litigation after Nersa expedited the establishment of the rules from a one-year to a three-month process.

However, in the briefing, the minister echoed their complaints that they stood to lose their most valuable customers if private companies could sell electricity within their distribution areas.

Ramokgopa emphasised that the reform of the electricity supply industry was irreversible. However, he raised concerns over how the change would impact cross-subsidisation of customers.

“How the tariff is structured is that the rich subsidise the poor. That’s how the equation works,” he said. “When new players come, they will go for these well-paying customers.”

Eskom and municipalities would be forced to hike prices and being with only poor or delinquent customers, they would collapse.

The minister said that the government’s official stance is that electricity must be a basic right, but the reform would accelerate its “commoditisation” of electricity.

Ramokgopa believes the government must come up with solutions to the issue, as the private sector will pursue poor customers.

“There is no private electricity generator who will start their company with the intention of supplying Diepsloot, with the intention of supplying Khayelitsha, or Seshego,” Ramokgopa said.

Ramokgopa blames trust in market for load-shedding

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, South Africa’s Minister of Energy and Electricity at Kendal Power Station

The minister also argued that the government had previously paid the price of trusting the “market” after it ignored warnings in the 1998 Energy Whitepaper that electricity demand would outstrip supply by 2007.

Ramokgopa said that this failure was precisely what led to load-shedding. Curiously, the minister does not mention that the reform of the electricity market that the whitepaper proposed was also disregarded.

There was no straightforward pathway for a private player to become a major electricity generator or trader until recently.

Licensing of private generators by Nersa was notoriously complex and costly. This changed when President Cyril Ramaphosa scrapped the requirement for a generation licence in July 2022.

More privately accessible technologies, such as solar, wind, and battery power, were also still underdeveloped and expensive in the early 21st century.

Therefore, Ramokgopa’s drawing of a comparison between how the market reacted between 1998 and the load-shedding crisis and how it will function in the coming years is flawed.

Eskom scared of competition — Energy expert

Chris Yelland, EE Business Intelligence MD

Energy expert Chris Yelland recently also criticised Eskom’s arguments against awarding private trading licences as “dangerously disingenuous” and regressive.

Yelland highlighted Eskom’s allegations that Nersa’s decisions represented a radical and unconsulted “new policy” threatening to upend the electricity provision landscape.

“This accusation reeks of institutional amnesia, denialism and resistance to long-standing reform commitments that Eskom itself has acknowledged for decades,” Yelland said.

“The trading licences that Eskom now seeks to nullify were granted by Nersa after following due process, including public participation by Eskom itself.”

The processes were aligned with both the Electricity Regulation Act, 2006, and the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act that came into effect on 1 January 2025.

Yelland suggested the true issue was that Eskom was concerned it would not be able to offer competitive tariffs because of its bloated operating model, high costs, and a culture of inefficiency.

“What Eskom fears is not harm to the poor — it is the erosion of its customer base by more agile, customer-centric alternatives,” Yelland said.

“Eskom is free to compete for customers based on service quality, price and energy attributes such as green credentials.”

“If Eskom cannot compete on those terms, that is a reflection on its product offering — not on the rules of the game.”