Mistake to avoid when buying solar power in South Africa

A MyBroadband analysis shows the average South African household should not simply buy a battery suitable for load-shedding protection when investing in an integrated solar power system in 2025.

Due to rising electricity prices and plummeting battery costs, it would be cheaper to buy enough storage to support nearly all their nighttime demand, even if the solar power system is bought on a loan.

For a long time, the conventional route with solar power installations in South Africa has been to have a large enough battery to ensure uninterrupted power during load-shedding or a power cut.

According to Eskom’s data, the average household consumed about 656kWh of electricity in a month — or 1.09kWh per hour — on its most common residential tariff plan.

At that consumption level, a 5.12kWh battery would be sufficient to provide backup power for roughly four hours — the longest that a single load-shedding slot lasts up to stage 8.

5.12kWh is a common battery capacity and is frequently the entry-level option for fully integrated solar power systems.

However, MyBroadband’s comparison of the costs of a solar power system plus an electricity bill, with Eskom Direct and four major metros compared, found this was not the most cost-effective option.

Our analysis was based on comparing a grid-only electricity bill with the total cost of three grid-tied solar power systems plus their electricity bills across five major utilities.

The three systems were chosen with the following requirements:

System 1 — Typical entry-level system with enough battery storage for four hours of load-shedding.

— Typical entry-level system with enough battery storage for four hours of load-shedding. System 2 — Mid-level system with double the battery capacity, sufficient for all daytime and most nighttime consumption.

— Mid-level system with double the battery capacity, sufficient for all daytime and most nighttime consumption. System 3 — Slightly larger system with additional solar panel and three batteries with daytime and nighttime coverage, except during prolonged periods of inclement weather.

Many average households in South Africa will not have the savings to buy one of these systems outright and may need to take out a loan to afford them.

The monthly payments on this loan can vary greatly depending on numerous factors — including an individual’s credit rating, risk profile, and the length of the agreement.

At the time of publication, personal loan interest rates varied from 10.5% to 28%. For this analysis, we used a 7-year term and a 20.5% interest rate.

That is the default used for Standard Bank’s online calculator, and it is just slightly higher than the midpoint between the lowest and highest rates.

The table below summarises the components and prices of the three systems, including installation, when bought with cash or on a loan. Pricing was taken from Solar Advice.

System 1

72% self-sufficient System 2

92% self-sufficient System 3

Mostly off-grid Solar panels 8 × 455W Mono Percium 8 × 455W Mono Percium 9 × 455W Mono Percium Inverter 5kW Deye hybrid 5kW Deye hybrid 5kW Deye hybrid Battery (-ies) 1 × HinaESS 5.12kWh 2 × HinaESS 5.12kWh 3 × HinaESS 5.12kWh Cash price R84,312 R98,154 R114,005 Monthly payment on 7-year loan at 20.5% interest R1,994 R2,305 R2,662 Total cost on a loan R167,496 R193,620 R223,608

Our analysis focused on five utilities. In addition to Eskom, we calculated bills in the four biggest metros: the City of Joburg, the City of Cape Town, the City of Tshwane, and the City of eThekwini.

For three of the five utilities, it would be cheaper to use only grid electricity. That is because they have high fixed charges regardless of consumption.

For customers in the two municipalities which do not have high fixed charges — Durban’s eThekwini and Pretoria’s Tshwane — it is cheaper to use a grid-tied system with two batteries than to only use grid power.

However, the purpose of our analysis was to examine the most cost-effective options for homes that wanted backup power.

We found that the option with two batteries was the cheapest of the three solar power setups across all five utilities.

While the extra battery adds cost to the loan, the savings through reducing electricity usage from 190kWh to roughly 51kWh per month more than made up the difference.

However, because there was only roughly 51kWh of additional consumption to offset with the 3-battery option with one extra solar panel, its additional cost on a loan was too high.

The table below compares how much the average household with 656kWh on a prepaid tariff plan will pay for electricity when only using the grid, compared to our three solar power systems bought on a loan.