Electric car charging tested on an off-grid farm in Botswana

MyBroadband recently charged an electric vehicle (EV) on an off-grid power system in Botswana during a weekend family trip across the border and was impressed with how much range we got in a day.

The system was located on a farm on the outskirts of Gaborone. To reach it, we drove from Pretoria via the N1 and N4 highways, passing through Rustenburg, Zeerust, and the Kopfontein-Tlokweng border.

As our GWM Ora 03 GT only has a realistic long-distance range of about 320km when driving 120km/h, we would have to stop for a charge to cover the 410km between our starting point and destination.

The 134km trip from Pretoria to the fastest DC charger on our route — a 60kW GridCars station at Waterfall Mall in Rustenburg — depleted the car’s battery from 90% to 46%.

We charged to 100% in about an hour and 15 minutes to drive the remaining 280km to the farm, arriving at our destination with the battery level at 18%.

The farm’s solar power system comprises 25 PV panels, two 5kW Mecer-branded Axpert inverters, and two 5.12kWh lithium-ion batteries.

Several of the solar panels are dedicated to specific purposes — including an electric geyser and a borehole pump — and are not used for general supply.

In addition, some of the solar panels were very old and had degraded performance. We estimated the system’s maximum generation to be between 4kWp and 4.5kWp.

The maximum charging speed supported with a portable EV charger on a 230V system is about 3.7kW if you use a socket that can supply up to 16 amps of current.

However, considering the rest of the farmhouse also relies on the system, we used a portable charger that could reduce its current pull and consume less power.

The Zencar model we had could be adjusted from 6A to 16A, allowing for charging rates from around 1.38kW to 3.68kW.

Charging plan

Ora 03 GT plugged in and charging at the farm using a socket in the workshop Ora 03 GT plugged in and charging at the farm using a socket in the workshop Two 5kW Mecer inverters provide a combined 10kW output to the farmhouse Two 5.12kWh batteries ensure the farmhouse as power throughout the night A part of the solar power system

We calculated that we would need to charge the car to at least 80% to return to the Rustenburg DC charger for our final top-up on Sunday’s return trip.

That meant we would have to refill the battery with another 62% of charge on the farm — or roughly 39kWh.

While we had more than 40 hours at the farm to charge, we did not want to deplete the home batteries or constantly use the backup 20kVA generator.

Under the mostly sunny weather at the farm, the 10kWh batteries would generally be charged to full by around 09:00, as nighttime usage was limited thanks to reliance on gas for cooking and one of the home’s geysers.

With solar production tapering off substantially from around 16:00, we calculated we would be able to get around seven hours of charging at 3kW without using the batteries or backup generator.

That would give us 21kWh of charge on the Saturday. We would need at least another six hours of charge on Sunday, but we planned to leave by 13:00.

That meant we would require at least two hours of additional charging time, which the fuel-powered generator could supply.

Weather forces change in strategy

A cloudy day keeps the solar production away The 20kVA backup diesel generator

Unfortunately, the weather did not cooperate on Saturday. Despite forecasts showing lots of sun, it was overcast most of the morning.

That meant we could only charge between 1.38kW and 2.76kW until around noon. At one point, we also had to run the generator for roughly one hour to charge the batteries.

By the end of the day, the car’s battery level was at 46%, meaning we had added roughly 18kWh — 3kWh less than planned for that day. Only about 3.5kWh was added while the generator was running.

However, this meant we still had to charge for at least another seven hours to get the battery to 80%, while we only had another four on Sunday.

Since we preferred not to run the generator for another three hours, we turned to our last resort backup plan.

The Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in Gabarone had a 7kW AC charger open to the public and would only add a few kilometres to our journey home.

On Sunday morning, we drove to the charger and left the Ora at the hotel to fill up for another three hours while we got breakfast at a garden nursery and enjoyed drinks on a rooftop venue overlooking the city.

If the weather had been better, if we had spent another day in Botswana, or if we had used the generator to charge for another three or four hours, this would not have been necessary.

Nonetheless, we still left Botswana at 13:00 on Sunday and arrived home roughly when we would have if we had only charged at the farm.

The table below provides a breakdown of the energy consumed using the different types of charging and how much each source cost.