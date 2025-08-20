Truth about Eskom prepaid electricity meter lockouts

Eskom has confirmed that reports of impending prepaid meter lockouts in South Africa are fake news and that no meter lockouts are occurring.

The source of the misleading information is publications that appear to use artificial intelligence to produce fake news articles.

Most articles written on the “impending prepaid meter lockouts” are by the same author, Yuvaan Barman, which is likely a fake name.

Others are published under the author Priya Sachdeva, which is also likely a fake name. Several fake news articles regarding South Africa’s Aarto rollout were published a few months ago under the same name.

The latest fake reports claim that the state-owned power utility plans to actively prevent customers from using their prepaid meters for failing to implement “periodic updates.”

They claim that these periodic updates are critical to ensuring the smooth operation of the electricity supply system.

In response to these false and misleading articles circulating, Eskom has issued an alert to clarify that there are no prepaid meter lockouts.

“Eskom wishes to warn the public about the increasing number of fake news sites that contain misleading information,” it said.

“Recent disinformation warns of impending prepaid electricity meter lockouts. Eskom would like to confirm that this is fake news and that there are no meter lockouts.”

It warned that misinformation leads to unnecessary public concern and urged all stakeholders to rely on legitimate platforms for accurate information regarding prepaid electricity metering and other issues.

While the state-owned power utility and municipal power providers embarked on a prepaid meter update project last year, the process was necessary to ensure customers could continue transacting.

The power providers had to notify and convince South Africans to recode a combined 11 million prepaid meters with the Key Revision Number version 2 (KRN 2) update in 2024.

The recoding was necessary due to a time-based security mechanism in most meters called the token identifier (TID), which ran out of range at 20:15 on 24 November 2024.

Fake reports of early Aarto rollout

In early June 2025, the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) was forced to issue a statement similar to Eskom’s.

Similar fake news websites, allegedly based in India, spread fake news about an early Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act rollout in South Africa.

Reputable outlets picked up and republished the fake news reports, which claimed that the Aarto system would roll out nationally in July 2025.

In a statement, the RTIA said no pronouncement about the system’s national rollout had been made. “The information being circulated about the Aarto rollout date is fake news!” it said.

“The RTIA and Department of Transport will release an official statement when the next phase is implemented. Stay tuned for updates on the official Aarto platforms.”

The Gauteng Provincial Joint Operations Committee also confirmed that no such regulations had been proposed or published.

“These messages are not only false but dangerous. They erode public trust and create unnecessary panic,” it said.

“No credible South African source, including Sanral or the Department of Transport, has made any announcement about such laws taking effect in July 2025.”

The false information originated from several publications under the “Delhi Marketing Agency,” which operates out of Malviya Nagar, Delhi, India. This is likely a fake company.

The publications also appear to use artificial intelligence to produce the fake stories, most of which are published under the author “Priya Sachdeva”.

Fake news articles from Delhi Marketing Agency publications featured relatively high up in Google News recommendations, pushed to Android users in South Africa.

South African authorities subsequently announced that Aarto will begin rolling out nationally in December 2025, with the demerit points system scheduled to come into effect on 1 September 2026.