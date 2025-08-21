Minister’s lie about Eskom and electricity for the poor in South Africa

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s claim that rich people subsidise the poor when it comes to electricity tariffs in South Africa is not accurate.

The reality is that middle-class residential customers with low to moderate usage are subsidising poor customers, rich households, and large businesses with high usage.

During a recent update on the state of Eskom’s electricity network, Ramokgopa expressed doubts that private electricity suppliers would see poor customers as a major target.

“There is no private electricity generator who will start their company with the intention of supplying Diepsloot, with the intention of supplying Khayelitsha, or Seshego,” Ramokgopa said.

The minister echoed statements from Eskom that increased participation of private companies in areas where Eskom already distributed electricity would leave the utility without its most valuable customers.

He also said these companies would not have the patience that Eskom and the government had when it came to non-payment and would simply cut off defaulters.

The minister framed Eskom as a critical “backstop” for supplying affordable or free electricity to poor people, including those living in informal settlements.

However, it is disingenuous for the minister to imply that Eskom is somehow acting in the best interests of low-income households, especially when considering the utility’s steep tariff hikes.

While it is official South African government policy that the rich should subsidise the poor when it comes to electricity, what Eskom does in practice — especially in recent years — deviates from this approach.

Shortly after Eskom was officially turned into a fully-fledged state-owned entity in the early 2000s, government policy mandated cross-subsidisation in its electricity tariff determination from 2003.

The original vision was that wealthier, high-usage households and large industrial customers would pay higher tariffs to help support low-usage, poor households.

However, this policy has failed as the big businesses — including mines, smelters, and industrial customers — secured preferential electricity tariffs from Eskom under long-term agreements.

These customers are paying far less than residential users — both poor and rich — for electricity. They argue they need the lower power costs to preserve jobs and contribute to the economy.

For example, South32’s Hilside aluminium smelter paid just R0.23 per kWh in 2023, compared with residential electricity tariffs far above R2 per kWh. At the time, it cost Eskom R1.50 to generate a kWh of electricity.

The South African Local Government Association (Salga) and energy economists have criticised the model and said the original intent of the rich-to-poor subsidy has eroded, with a households-to-business subsidy creeping in.

Poor households on the cheaper Homelight 20A and Homelight 60A are only receiving a slight subsidy. The biggest beneficiaries of the subsidy system are industrial power users.

An analysis by GlobalPetrolPrices.com shows South African households with low electricity consumption already paid around 175% higher fees per kWh than those with high consumption levels in 2024.

The table below compares the average electricity tariffs of three key categories of Eskom customers.

Type of customer Average tariff per kWh Homelight 20A Poor households with lower electricity demands R2.16 Homepower Bulk All non-indigent customers without R2.69 Megaflex Large businesses and industrial customers R0.80 to R1.20

Eskom eradicating cross-subsidies — and punishing small households

In addition to the government’s pro-poor electricity policies failing, Eskom has shifted its strategy to reduce cross-subsidisation between the rich and poor through its retail tariff plan (RTP) adjustments.

Implemented with its latest tariff adjustments that kicked in on 1 April 2025, the RTP imposes much higher fixed charges on non-indigent customers on its Homepower residential plans.

This impacts lower to moderate users, such as smaller and poorer households as well as wealthier people with solar panels that also don’t consume as much grid power.

Eskom also scrapped its Incline Block Tariff (IBT) with its new price structure, which means those with higher electricity demand got lower effective bill increases.

The RTP has made the burden of the electricity subsidy even heavier for middle-class customers — especially those with low to moderate usage.

Municipalities have also failed to distribute the free basic electricity (FBE) allocation of 50kWh per month, with an estimated eight million people not getting FBE.

In addition, the 50kWh is widely considered inadequate for modern electricity demands. The allocation was determined in 2003, but experts believe it should be around 350kWh.