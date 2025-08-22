Legal fight against electricity price increases in South Africa

Civil action organisation Afriforum has taken South Africa’s energy regulator to court for allegedly failing to allow sufficient time for public participation regarding municipal electricity price hikes.

Municipal electricity price increases took effect on 1 July 2025, and Afriforum says the public was not given a fair amount of time to comment on the submitted applications.

“The deadline for submitting applications was postponed time and again, but the time the public had to comment was not adjusted accordingly,” said Morné Mostert, Afriforum’s local government affairs head.

“In certain cases, the approval for increases appeared to have already been approved before the time for public comment had expired.”

The civil action organisation says the public participation process followed by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) must be declared invalid.

In its court documents, Afriforum also requests that Nersa’s timelines be adjusted in the future to allow sufficient time for public participation.

“Afriforum also asks the court to order all municipalities to ensure that residents concerned are informed of the municipalities’ applications to Nersa, as well as of the public participation process,” it said.

Citing the Municipal Financial Management Act, Afriforum said a municipality must table its budget to the municipal council at least 90 days before a new financial year commences.

“Nersa’s application process only began on 26 March this year, a mere five days prior to when the first draft budgets were due to be tabled,” it said.

“This delay means that municipal councils this year had to consider and sometimes approve budgets before Nersa decided on their new electricity tariffs.”

This presents a problem as municipalities are forced to present estimated tariffs to the public, only to implement entirely different tariffs later.

Mostert said Nersa’s delays and approval of tariff increases without cost-of-supply studies, despite a court ruling preventing it from doing so, create significant problems for municipalities and residents.

“Since the regulator is clearly not fulfilling its legal obligations, the court’s intervention is now essential,” he said.

Municipal electricity price increase challenges

Morné Mostert, Afriforum

The latest legal challenge comes after Afriforum was victorious, at least partially, in its legal case against Nersa in 2024.

In June 2024, the Gauteng High Court confirmed that Nersa’s decision to consider applications for electricity tariff increases without cost-of-supply studies was unlawful and invalid.

Afriforum had approached the court to enforce a 2022 court order, which declared price increases for at least 100 municipalities unlawful and invalid.

According to the civil action organisation, Nersa had considered municipal electricity tariff applications that did not include the required cost-of-supply studies.

Afriforum also launched legal action in the High Court asking that customers be reimbursed after Nersa allowed the price hikes for 178 municipalities in July 2024. However, this was dismissed.

Nersa welcomed the High Court’s dismissal of the application in December 2024, saying some decisions relating to the municipal tariff applications made in June 2024 would have been declared invalid.

“Afriforum was seeking to have the High Court judgment of 8 July 2024 implemented whilst the appeal process that was granted to Nersa by the Supreme Court of Appeal is underway,” Nersa said.

“Had the court granted AfriForum’s order, certain decisions of the energy regulator on municipal tariff applications made in June 2024 would have been invalid.”

As the municipal price hikes were implemented in July 2024, some municipalities would have faced a major headache as they may have had to reimburse customers.

However, Nersa isn’t out of the woods yet. It lost the first appeal application at the High Court in August 2024, after which it applied to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

It now awaits the outcome of its appeal. If the Supreme Court of Appeal doesn’t find in Nersa’s favour, the regulator may be able to apply for access to appeal at the Constitutional Court.