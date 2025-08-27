Solar panel imports surge

African nations are ordering more solar panels from China, with imports of the clean-energy technology surging 60% in the 12 months through June, according to climate think tank Ember.

While South Africa remained the biggest importer, 20 other countries on the continent posted record purchases over the period.

Total shipments jumped to 15 gigawatts of capacity, from 9.4 gigawatts in the year-earlier period, according to Ember, which tracks Chinese customs records.

While Chinese export data offers only a partial view, “the take-off of solar in Africa is a pivotal moment,” Dave Jones, Ember’s chief analyst, wrote.

Over the last two years, imports of Chinese solar panels to the continent beyond South Africa have tripled, Ember said.

Nigeria overtook Egypt to become the second-largest importer, with 1,721 megawatts of solar panels in the past year, while Algeria ranked third.

South African solar panel imports, which surged during power outages in 2023, have slowed since state-owned utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. stabilised the grid.