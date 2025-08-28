Bad news about electricity prices in South Africa

Eskom could be granted higher electricity tariff increases than previously announced for the next two financial years, as part of a settlement with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

The settlement comes after the power utility challenged Nersa’s sixth multi-year price determination (MYPD6) revenue decision for the 2025/26, 2026/27 and 2027/28 financial years.

Nersa originally approved the following revenue and tariff increases for Eskom in the MYPD6 calculations, which were announced on 30 January 2025:

2025/2026 — R384.610 billion, translating to a percentage increase of 12.74%.

— R384.610 billion, translating to a percentage increase of 12.74%. 2026/2027 — R409.524 billion, translating to a percentage increase of 5.36%.

— R409.524 billion, translating to a percentage increase of 5.36%. 2027/2028 — R436 860 billion, translating to a percentage increase of 6.19%.

However, on 2 July 2025, Eskom lodged a judicial review of the decision in accordance with section 10(3) of the National Energy Regulator Act, seeking to set aside Nersa’s decision.

The power utility maintained that it was entitled to an additional R107 billion in revenue — the difference between what Eskom applied for and what Nersa approved.

Eskom alleged that a data input error in Nersa’s determination, which mainly affected depreciation and the Regulatory Asset Base value for its generation business, resulted in the revenue shortfall.

The judicial review sought to evaluate the validity of Eskom’s claims and to determine whether Nersa could mount a sustainable opposition to the grounds of the review application.

Nersa did not oppose the application, based on the findings from the founding papers and relevant case law on administrative decision reviews.

Both parties decided to engage in settlement negotiations to amicably resolve the issues in a manner that would not compromise the interests of Eskom and its customers.

Nersa’s assessment of Eskom’s review application confirmed that two errors had resulted in underestimation in certain components of Eskom’s application.

“An error on the depreciation amount captured in Table 14 of the decision and reasons for decision document compared to Table 1 of the RAB section…resulted in a shortfall of R14.514 billion,” it said.

“The other error relates to an asset transferred for commercial operation, where the cumulative balance principle was not applied for the generation business, which affected the 2026/27 and 2027/28 financial years.”

Court order needed — with no public participation process

After correcting the errors, Nersa determined that Eskom was entitled to an additional R54 billion, not Eskom’s claimed R107 billion. The parties settled for the amount calculated by Nersa on 30 July 2025.

It is important to note that the settlement between Eskom and Nersa can only be effective after it has been made an order of the court, which has not yet been secured.

Nersa said because this finding was part of a judicial review consideration, it could not undertake the public participation process normally followed when considering applications.

As part of the settlement, Eskom will be allowed to claw back the R54 billion amount through R12 billion in additional revenue in 2026/2027 and R23.013 billion in the 2027/2028 financial year.

If approved by the courts, Eskom’s average tariff hike for the 2026/2027 financial year will increase by 3.4 percentage points and 2.64 percentage points for the 2027/2028 financial year.

The balance of roughly R19 billion will be addressed in the next MYPD determination cycle for the 2029/2030, 2030/2031, and 2031/2032 financial years.

It is important to emphasise that these increases must still be subjected to the Regulatory Clearing Account (RCA) process.

The RCA allows for tariff hikes to be increased or decreased based on how much less or more revenue Eskom collected in a previous financial year than what was estimated.

In the past few years, the RCA has consistently granted Eskom additional increases, partly because its electricity sales were lower than anticipated.

Nersa said the settlement avoided prolonged litigation, enabling both entities to focus on their core mandates.

It also argued that the phased implementation of the settlement mitigated immediate tariff shocks to consumers.

The table below summarises the original and new Nersa-approved Eskom revenues and tariff adjustments for the next two financial years.